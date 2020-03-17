Social media reacts to Tom Brady signing with Buccaneers with strong shots, jokes

%MINIFYHTMLcf68f92c87cde8a6c283bf26331be91211% %MINIFYHTMLcf68f92c87cde8a6c283bf26331be91212%

Joe Montana played for the Chiefs. Brett Favre played for the Jets. Peyton Manning played for the Broncos. Tom Brady will now play for the Buccaneers.

Brady's $ 30 million free agent deal with Tampa Bay, agreed in principle on Tuesday , is expected to become official on Wednesday.

Given his status as the NFL's best quarterback, his choice of a new team sparked all kinds of reactions online.

What most people might agree on is that seeing Brady in a new uniform in the 21st season of his career will be strange.

Social media reacts when Tom Brady joins Buccaneers

Fans and pundits had a lot to say about Brady's decision, offering opinions on how it might go and jokes about the move.

These are some of the shots:

Tom Brady in the Bucs is something that would have happened in Year 12 of the franchise mode in Madden 08 and they would have seen it and said, "I hate how fake this game becomes when you play this mode." – Zach Harper (@talkhoops) March 17, 2020

Tom Brady in the Bucs will NOT be a repeat of Michael Jordan in the Wizards. Brady will post big numbers with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, OJ Howard and Cameron Brate, and Tampa Bay still has room at the top. Taking calls to Brady Wash will end up looking silly. The GOAT has not finished winning. https://t.co/5QsNFuuUJA – Kevin O & # 39; Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 17, 2020

This is amazing to see for Tom Brady and the incredible Tampa fans. Brady's arm is top notch. He can make all the pitches and then some of what is asked of the Bruce Arians offense. @Buccaneers – Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 17, 2020

I hate raining in everyone's parade, but watching 43-year-old Tom Brady finish his career at Tampa Bay is going to be depressing as hell. – Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) March 17, 2020

Tom Brady for the Bucs is Jordan's biggest thing for the Wizards. – Travon Free (@Travon) March 17, 2020

And here are some of the jokes:

Tom Brady will go to Tampa Bay because they are in the state of Son Kissed. – Sixto Lezcano (@mleif) March 17, 2020

I can't believe I have to pay attention to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next year. – Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) March 17, 2020

Jameis Winston threw more interceptions last season than Tom Brady in the past four seasons. – Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) March 17, 2020