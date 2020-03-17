Snowstorm possible later this week

March in Denver often means snow, and it looks like a classic spring snow event could be in sight later this week.

A low pressure area could bring several inches of snow and gusty winds to eastern Colorado Wednesday through Thursday. It could lead to heavy snow accumulation in parts of the Front Range, possibly including the Denver metro area.

However, there remains great uncertainty as the exact positioning of the storm system will determine the amounts of snow and the exact impacts. Temperatures will also be cold enough to produce large amounts of snow, creating another layer of uncertainty with this upcoming system.

"There remains considerable uncertainty with this system," wrote the National Weather Service in its discussion of the forecast for Monday night.

A sharp, cold front arrives from the north on Wednesday night, giving way to a period of cold rain from Wednesday night to Thursday morning. However, as colder temperatures seep in from the north, rain is likely to change from rain to snow on Thursday morning.

That front will also have high temperatures from the mid-60s on Wednesday to the 30s on Thursday afternoon. Friday also looks cold, with peaks only in excess of 30 years, before temperatures again approach seasonal levels on both Saturday and Sunday.

The positioning of the low pressure area will be key to the amounts of snow and the exact impacts of this week's storm. The center of the low-pressure area is forecast to be somewhere over eastern Colorado. If it is a little further north, it would likely limit impacts in the Denver area, because most of the moisture would remain in Wyoming and western Nebraska. However, if you continue a little further south, it could attract more cold air and potentially more snow along with it.

Heavy snowfall / strong wind potential for the area Thursday, but little confidence in the strength / position of the system. Follow us for the latest forecast #cowx pic.twitter.com/VMobSGhty5 – NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 17, 2020

In addition to the snow, winds could reach 40 mph along the plains of northeast Colorado, particularly east of Greeley and Fort Morgan. This could make traveling exceptionally difficult on parts of Interstates 70 and 76 on Thursday, if not impossible. Some of those stronger winds could move into Denver and the urban corridor, although the strongest winds are likely to be found in eastern Colorado.

At the very least, any errands or spending extended periods outdoors will be difficult on Thursday, in particular.

This is the snowiest month of the year in Denver, on average, with over 11 inches of snow each March. So far this month, however, it has been mild and snowless, with just a half-inch of total monthly snowfall through Monday, and Denver's average monthly temperature was more than five degrees above average.

However, if this week's storm trajectory continues, it could indicate a large increase in the amount of monthly snowfall.