Snowstorm possible later this week

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Snowstorm possible later this week

March in Denver often means snow, and it looks like a classic spring snow event could be in sight later this week.

%MINIFYHTMLd511f39a5dbb4bfa37f4be046dae017b11%%MINIFYHTMLd511f39a5dbb4bfa37f4be046dae017b12%

A low pressure area could bring several inches of snow and gusty winds to eastern Colorado Wednesday through Thursday. It could lead to heavy snow accumulation in parts of the Front Range, possibly including the Denver metro area.

However, there remains great uncertainty as the exact positioning of the storm system will determine the amounts of snow and the exact impacts. Temperatures will also be cold enough to produce large amounts of snow, creating another layer of uncertainty with this upcoming system.

"There remains considerable uncertainty with this system," wrote the National Weather Service in its discussion of the forecast for Monday night.

A sharp, cold front arrives from the north on Wednesday night, giving way to a period of cold rain from Wednesday night to Thursday morning. However, as colder temperatures seep in from the north, rain is likely to change from rain to snow on Thursday morning.

That front will also have high temperatures from the mid-60s on Wednesday to the 30s on Thursday afternoon. Friday also looks cold, with peaks only in excess of 30 years, before temperatures again approach seasonal levels on both Saturday and Sunday.

The positioning of the low pressure area will be key to the amounts of snow and the exact impacts of this week's storm. The center of the low-pressure area is forecast to be somewhere over eastern Colorado. If it is a little further north, it would likely limit impacts in the Denver area, because most of the moisture would remain in Wyoming and western Nebraska. However, if you continue a little further south, it could attract more cold air and potentially more snow along with it.

%MINIFYHTMLd511f39a5dbb4bfa37f4be046dae017b13%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here