Small businesses feel the effects of coronavirus closures – Up News Info Los Angeles

– From closing the store to changing hours and adjusting operations, local businesses are affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rocco’s, a popular bar and restaurant in West Hollywood, is only open for takeout like other restaurants in the area.

The company took some heat over the weekend for not closing its doors as a precautionary measure, even before there were orders to do so.

%MINIFYHTML320798d983fd55507ffc857f3e3b68bd11% %MINIFYHTML320798d983fd55507ffc857f3e3b68bd12%

The owners say they were running at about half their capacity to avoid further layoffs.

"Realistically, the proceeds that went there will help us pay payrolls for the next two weeks," said Rocco co-owner and founder Alexander Manos.

The Small Business Administration announced the approval of a Coronavirus Disaster Declaration to offer assistance to small businesses struggling due to the pandemic.

It would provide low-interest emergency loans between $ 500 and $ 2 million.

Applicants can range from carpool drivers to companies with 500 or fewer employees.

The SBA said those loans are issued approximately two to three weeks after an application is completed.

"We are going to take all the measures we can to make sure that people are protected, not only in their health but at this time of economic uncertainty," he said. West Hollywood Pro-Tem Mayor Lindsey Horvath.

Governor Newsom, in addition to calling for the closure of bars, clubs and gyms, also announced an executive order that would provide protection to people financially affected by the pandemic response.

The order authorizes officials to help Californians who are struggling to keep up with their rent, mortgage and utility bills.

Ways to protect yourself and others

Clean your hands frequently

Avoid close contact

Stay home if you are sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Wear a mask if you are sick

Clean and disinfect

Check the CDC website for information on how to stay safe during the pandemic.

To view the latest number of cases in Los Angeles County, click here.