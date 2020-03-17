Sky Sports Wins RTS Award for Coverage of Cricket World Cup Final | Cricket News





Eoin Morgan's England beat New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup Final at Lord & # 39; s

Sky Sports and ICC TV have won the Royal Television Society's Sports Program Award for their coverage of the 2019 Cricket World Cup Final.

England defeated New Zealand in the limit countdown at Lord & # 39; s on July 14 last year after the two sides were tied after the 50 overs and the Super Over regulations during a dazzling game.

Ian Smith and Nasser Hussain of Sky Sports called the final stages, with former New Zealand wicketkeeper Smith declaring that England had won by "the lowest of all margins."

RTS judges described "Sky Sports and the coverage of the ICC Final Final, shown live on Channel 4," as "a spectacular and extraordinary moment in the history of sports."

Sky Sports and Sunset & Vine won Best Sports Program at the February Broadcast Awards for their coverage of the World Cup final.