Sky fantasy drama closes due to coronavirus – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Sky has closed filming in season 3 of Britannia – making her the first major production victim of Comcast's pay TV team to the coronavirus mayhem.

The historical drama produced by Neal Street Productions and Vertigo Films will take a break for an unspecified period of time, as Sky prioritizes the safety of the cast and crew. Follow other major UK dramas including Peaky Blinders Y Around the world in 80 days, also postponing filming this week.

A Sky spokesperson said: "Due to the current situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19), Sky made the decision to suspend filming of the third series of Britannia. We are in talks with the producers and the production team to discuss the next steps. We are reviewing all programs currently in production to assess the safety of molds and crews. "

He added: “We have increased hygiene measures in all sets and restricted access only to essential personnel. In some cases, we are pausing or delaying production. We are making these decisions on a case-by-case basis. "

Britannia features The Walking Dead actor David Morrissey as General Aulo, a power-hungry military leader who is leading the Roman invasion of Britannia. It was created by Jez Butterworth, Tom Butterworth, and James Richardson. The first season was carried by Amazon in the USA. UU., But the transmitter no longer participates in the program.

