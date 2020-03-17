Sky Cricket Podcast: Ricky Ponting reflects on the ups and downs of the Ashes series during the Australian captaincy | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML87f768d58655665363635fd5177e85d311% %MINIFYHTML87f768d58655665363635fd5177e85d312%





Fromer Australia captain Ricky Ponting spoke to The Sky Sports Cricket podcast

World Cup victory, Ashes defeats and is eliminated by Gary Pratt: Ricky Ponting takes the cap off his season as Australian captain in the latest episode of our Captain & # 39; s Log podcast series.

Over the next two weeks, we will republish our conversations with a number of former international cricket captains, including Michael Atherton, David Gower and Brendon McCullum, and continue with the most successful captain in cricket history, Australian Ponting.

Listen in the player below, Or by downloading it here, you can also listen to it at this link.

Ponting was in command from 2002 to 2011 on ODI cricket and from 2004 to 2011 on test cricket, during which he led Australia to victory 165 times in 230 games in all formats. He captained the team in two World Cup titles, in 2003 and 2007, but won only one of Ashes' four series.

It's his Ashes losses in 2005, 2009, and 2010-11 that serve as Ponting's biggest regret, and the former captain said, "The first two probably hurt more because we were expected to earn more, certainly in 2005."

"Everyone in 2005 expected us to come here, whitewash them again (England) and come back with the ashes. That didn't happen that way."

"Certainly, for me, the 2005 loss was the most difficult to bear. But 2010-11, we were completely outmatched."

In addition to his memories of Ashes, Ponting talks about what he learned from his previous Australian captains, Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh, and reflects on how he rebuilt his career after getting into a fight outside a nightclub that made him fear for his cricket. in Australia. future.

Speaking about his two World Cup wins, Ponting recalls that thrilling semi-final victory over South Africa in 1999 and gives his take on Shane Warne's failed drug test before the 2003 tournament.

Ponting also gives his opinion on the The & # 39; Monkeygate & # 39; scandal against India and how it affected teammate Andrew Symonds.

