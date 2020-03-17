Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month Vote for February | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLfa5075048741accfdbb751d15f14575411% %MINIFYHTMLfa5075048741accfdbb751d15f14575412%







See the February entries for the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month and vote for your favorite here …

Sky Bet Championship

See the February nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award here …

%MINIFYHTMLfa5075048741accfdbb751d15f14575415% %MINIFYHTMLfa5075048741accfdbb751d15f14575416%

Tom Lawrence – DERBY COUNTY v Huddersfield Town – February 15

A short corner routine started by Wayne Rooney ended with Lawrence walking into space before lining up a shot from 25 yards that scored a goal as he launched himself into the net of visitors.

Ollie Watkins – BRENTFORD v Blackburn Rovers – February 22

Pace and precision at breakneck speed. Watkins at his best as he passed the ball before a quick movement of his right foot saw him drop an unstoppable saucepan.

Kieffer Moore – Reading v WIGAN ATHLETIC – February 26

When Nathan Byrne's cross came in, it was low and seemed not to play with Moore's strength in the air. Never mind. Indicate a cheeky and cleverly moved backhand volley from the high forward.

Sky Bet League One

Check out the February nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award here …

Alfie Kilgour – BRISTOL ROVERS v Blackpool – February 15

The Rovers' central defender fooled everyone when he controlled a square pass and lined up a shot from 30 yards. A howitzer with a right foot kick later, they took it seriously.

Conor Ronan – BLACKPOOL v Bolton Wanderers – February 25

While feeding him the ball, Ronan squared his body, allowed the ball to jump out of his boot, and quickly hit it in the upper corner of Bolton's net with a vicious turn and fall.

Rhys Healey – Rotherham United v MK DONS – February 29

Willing to chase long balls, Healey did just that with the league leaders. After launching himself into the area, he turned from side to side to fool two defenders and led home an infallible shot.

Sky Bet League Two

Check out the February nominations for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award here …

Odin Bailey – Grimsby Town v FOREST GREEN ROVERS – February 1

Grimsby's defenders guided Bailey to the touchline only to see him wrap his foot around the ball to unleash a 25-yard pile driver who was still rising when he hit the net.

Charles Vernam – Colchester United v GRIMSBY TOWN – February 11

It wasn't just the distance Vernam covered from outside his own area, but the speed at which he did so, crawling through three defenders before shooting a precision shot home.

Dylan Connolly – BRADFORD CITY v Plymouth Argyle – February 29

Controlling a head clearance in swampy ground with a single touch, Connolly made his second count by instantly picking up a curling shot at the top corner of the Plymouth net.