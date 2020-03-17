Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, Leaving Patriots; 49ers, unlikely Raiders as a new home – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML9535a0b2fda2c84b32217bf591b6579111% %MINIFYHTML9535a0b2fda2c84b32217bf591b6579112%

SANTA MATEO (Up News Info SF / AP) – San Mateo native Tom Brady, the centerpiece of the New England Patriots championship dynasty for the past two decades, appears ready to leave the only football home he has ever owned. .

The six-time Super Bowl winner, 42, posted Tuesday on social media "My soccer trip will take place somewhere else." But both the San Francisco 49ers and Raiders appear to be out of the running as a landing spot for the 2021 NFL season.

%MINIFYHTML9535a0b2fda2c84b32217bf591b6579113% %MINIFYHTML9535a0b2fda2c84b32217bf591b6579114%

The comments were the first to indicate that the most decorated player in NFL history would leave New England.

%MINIFYHTML9535a0b2fda2c84b32217bf591b6579115% %MINIFYHTML9535a0b2fda2c84b32217bf591b6579116%

In a two-part message, Brady thanked the Patriots and fans and said "FOREVER A PATRIOT,quot;.

"I don't know what my soccer future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career," he wrote. "Although my soccer trip will take place somewhere else, I appreciate all that we have accomplished and am grateful for our amazing TEAM experiences."

Brady's one-year contract before last season expires Wednesday afternoon, and his agent could negotiate a deal with another team on Tuesday, though it may not yet be official. Actually, he could still come to a new deal with New England, but his Instagram post suggests that won't happen.

Brady, a four-time Super Bowl MVP and a league MVP, has been the Patriots' enduring face during a career that added another layer to Boston's already rich sports history. Only Bill Russell, who won 11 NBA championship rings in the 1950s and 1960s with the Celtics, has won more titles as a member of one of New England's top four professional sports teams.

Brady would be the league's oldest starting quarterback at 43 at the start of next season. It could also be said that he is coming out of his worst season without injury. He threw for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2019, with eight interceptions. But he completed less than 56% of his passes six times in the last eight games of the year, including a season-ending loss to Miami that cost the Patriots a first-round goodbye.

They lost at home to the Titans in the wild card round, Brady's first postseason outing in a decade, and probably his last game in the Patriots' uniform.

Brady had a one-year contract for 2019 that paid him $ 23 million, putting him in 10th place among starting quarterbacks. It was Brady's last renegotiation to help give the Patriots salary flexibility to complete the list.

The chief decision maker of the players' staff, Patriots coach Bill Belichick, has had no qualms about letting go of players he believed were at their best or seeking contracts that exceed value. in relation to their age. Belichick has cut ties with players much younger than Brady during his time in New England.