Singles couples reveal big misconceptions fans have about them

Life outside of Bachelor Nation doesn't always come from roses.

When it comes to your favorite Single Y Bachelorette party Contestants, social media can often paint a positive image where love happens overnight and life becomes much more luxurious once the cameras stop working.

But in the last episode of the Bachelor happy hour podcast, co-hosts Becca Kufrin Y Rachel Lindsay He decided to tackle some of the biggest misconceptions fans have about them.

For starters, many fans don't even hesitate to approach Bachelor Nation members thinking they know them. But according to reality stars, sometimes it can be too much.

"People will catch you. You would never do that to a normal stranger. There are just limits. People think they know you because they have seen your love story unfold, but that was really awkward for us," Becca explained. "I was so anxious for a long time that I didn't even want to go shopping. I didn't want to leave my apartment because I was so nervous."