Singles couples reveal big misconceptions fans have about them

Life outside of Bachelor Nation doesn't always come from roses.
When it comes to your favorite Single Y Bachelorette party Contestants, social media can often paint a positive image where love happens overnight and life becomes much more luxurious once the cameras stop working.
But in the last episode of the Bachelor happy hour podcast, co-hosts Becca Kufrin Y Rachel Lindsay He decided to tackle some of the biggest misconceptions fans have about them.
For starters, many fans don't even hesitate to approach Bachelor Nation members thinking they know them. But according to reality stars, sometimes it can be too much.
"People will catch you. You would never do that to a normal stranger. There are just limits. People think they know you because they have seen your love story unfold, but that was really awkward for us," Becca explained. "I was so anxious for a long time that I didn't even want to go shopping. I didn't want to leave my apartment because I was so nervous."
She continued, "Who's going to grab me? Who's going to make a scene? I really appreciate the world and all its opportunities and all the love and support, but I'm still a human. I still need my time and my space."
Rachel found it especially difficult to go out for college football games with Bryan Abasolo.
"We are big sports fans and we go to games and that's where it gets overwhelming," Rachel explained. "We are normal people. When it was all over, we tried to resolve ourselves, build our base and live a normal life."
According to High school stars, keeping a relationship away from cameras requires a lot of hard work. In fact, Rachel was not afraid to admit that "all odds are against you."
So, before fans speculate that these shows magically cause Cupid to hit without much hard work, it's simply not the case.
"You are not supposed to have a successful relationship, so when you see what happens, keep in mind that the work was done to make that relationship successful. It is not like this magical experience," Rachel admitted. "You are trying to convince so many people of what you have. It is honestly easier to quit."
Becca added, "People look at these Instagrams and say, 'OMG, your relationship is so easy and you can travel all the time.' You probably work harder because you're combining two lives and you're dealing with a lot of people who weigh." .
But perhaps one of the biggest misconceptions by some fans is the fact that once you enter the show, you are automatically wealthy. Not true according to Bryan.
"People think we are like show millionaires," he confessed. "People to this day say, 'Where are you going to have dinner tonight? Does ABC pay for that?' What are you talking about? '
