Shelter in place order; Federal courts closed; 2 more deaths in Santa Clara County – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLb48ef5f04007b1c6c60e7319e64a5e7711% %MINIFYHTMLb48ef5f04007b1c6c60e7319e64a5e7712%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest developments that impact you, your family and your daily life.

SHELTER IN PLACE

%MINIFYHTMLb48ef5f04007b1c6c60e7319e64a5e7713% %MINIFYHTMLb48ef5f04007b1c6c60e7319e64a5e7714%

On-site coronavirus shelter: residents in 6 bay area counties ordered to stay home

SAN FRANCISCO – Bay Area residents in six Bay Area counties were ordered to "shelter-in-place,quot; until early April, according to an announcement by county officials Monday. The order applies to all residents in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marín, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The six counties are home to more than 6.7 million people. Napa, Solano and Sonoma were not immediately included in the request. The order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, and ordered people to stay home and stay away from others as much as possible for the next three weeks. read more

%MINIFYHTMLb48ef5f04007b1c6c60e7319e64a5e7715% %MINIFYHTMLb48ef5f04007b1c6c60e7319e64a5e7716%

Santa Cruz County Joins Bay Area by Ordering Shelter-in-Place

SANTA CRUZ – Santa Cruz County is joining six neighboring Bay Area counties to order residents to shelter in place from 12:01 am Tuesday through midnight April 7 to help restrict the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. The county currently has nine confirmed cases. read more

What is open during the Bay Area Coronavirus Shelter in order

OAKLAND: Here is a list of businesses, services and activities that are exempt from the current shelter-in-place order for residents of seven Bay Area counties. read more

Shopping tips to avoid chaos during refuge in the bay area

SAN JOSE – As crowds rush to store supplies and groceries, the best way to increase your chances of buying high-demand items is to arrive when stores first open, or even earlier. However, some stores impose strict limits on purchases. KPIX spent four days browsing the stores at all hours of the day, from 4 a.m. at 11 p.m., asking store managers, clerks, and stockbrokers about the best times to get there. read more

Isolation forced by the coronavirus endangers the mental health of the elderly

OAKLAND – While Bay Area health officials direct people to stay away from the elderly in an attempt to protect a high-risk population from the coronavirus, some warn that excessive isolation could be as deadly. Fruitvale Village in Oakland was eerily quiet on Monday as people hid in their homes from the invisible threat of the coronavirus. The senior center is closed, food is placed on a table for those in need. But for some, human contact is as important as food itself. read more

BART, regional transit agencies that will run during the coronavirus shelter in place

OAKLAND – Bay Area Rapid Transit and other regional transit agencies will continue to operate during the multi-county asylum request for three weeks, the agencies announced Monday. The Shelter-in-Place Order for six Bay Area counties considers public transportation an essential service for passengers performing essential activities and for passengers traveling to and from "essential business,quot; work. The BART trains will be long enough to allow for social distancing, the agency said. read more

Police and sheriffs hope there is no need to enforce the shelter order on-site

PLEASANTON – Police officers and county sheriffs will be in charge of enforcing the shelter in place that will take effect on Tuesday. In Alameda County, lawmakers say they hope enforcement power is not needed. "In law enforcement we don't see any major problems with people who don't comply," says Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff's Department. read more

Diocese of Oakland cancels daily Masses during on-site shelter

OAKLAND – Although religious services were exempt from the shelter-in-place order, the Diocese of Oakland has temporarily canceled all daily masses as a precautionary measure to prevent the continued spread of the coronavirus. Throughout the Bay Area, religious leaders have been adapting their practices to protect their members from contracting the coronavirus and also to meet their spiritual needs. Several Jewish synagogues in the Bay Area performed online services last weekend. In lieu of church masses, officials will conduct online services. read more

Officials cancel weekend SMART train service in the wake of the shelter in place

SAN RAFAEL – Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit officials have temporarily canceled the weekend service due to the sheltered on-site shelter in seven Bay Area counties and the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The weekend service is scheduled to resume on April 11. Marin County is one of seven counties where residents were ordered to shelter-in-place for three weeks starting Tuesday. Trains will operate normally during weekdays and any changes will be considered daily. read more

Oakland Mayor Asks To Obey Refugee Order On Site, But Remains Quiet

OAKLAND – Mayor Libby Schaaf asked city residents on Monday to comply with an order from health officials to take refuge on the spot to face the coronavirus pandemic, but they also said they must remain calm. Referring to the shelter-in-place order that was issued for Alameda County and five other Bay Area counties on Monday, Schaas said: "This limited order is something we should all take seriously, but not panic. " read more

Oakland Port, Oakland Airport will remain open during on-site shelter

OAKLAND – The Port of Oakland and Oakland International Airport will continue normal operations despite a shelter order in the Bay area to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as both facilities are essential services, port officials said Monday. . Alameda County and five others (Marin, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco) were included in the order in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. read more

OTHER CORONAVIRUS HOLDERS

Northern California federal courts to close until May

SAN FRANCISCO – The chief judge of the federal courts of first instance for the Northern District of California ordered on Monday night that federal courts will remain closed to the public until May 1 and most judicial functions will be postponed or carried out by phone or video. United States Chief District Judge Phyllis Hamilton said that due to the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19, the federal court facilities in San Francisco, Oakland, San José and McKinleyville will be open only to people with official business of the cut from Tuesday. No federal or civil criminal jury trials will be scheduled until May 1. read more

Governor Newsom issues executive order to protect tenants and landlords

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday to help protect tenants and homeowners during the coronavirus pandemic, which includes stopping evictions, slowing down foreclosures and protecting against shutdown of public services. "People should not lose or be kicked out of their home due to the spread of COVID-19," Newsom said in a statement Monday. "In the coming weeks, everyone will have to make sacrifices, but a place to live shouldn't be one of them. I highly recommend that cities and counties assume this authority to protect Californians." read more

California legislature suspends until April 13, approves $ 1B to combat outbreak

SACRAMENTO – The California Legislature approved up to $ 1 billion in new spending on Monday to combat the coronavirus outbreak, then suspended its work for the next month to try to contain the disease. It is believed to be the first unexpected work stoppage in the California Legislature in 158 years, according to Alex Vassar, an unofficial legislative historian at the California State Library. And it came immediately after the extraordinary bipartisanship, as both Republicans and Democrats voted overwhelmingly to give Governor Gavin Newsom broad authority to spend during the crisis without his oversight. read more

Bay Area School Districts Offering Student Meals During Coronavirus Closure

SAN FRANCISCO – Bay area school districts offered meals to students Monday during the coronavirus shutdown. Here is a list of where to go to pick up meals in your school district. read more

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Santa Clara County increases to 4

SANTA CLARA – Health officials in Santa Clara County announced early Monday that there were two more deaths from coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the county to four. Both patients died on Sunday, March 15, authorities said. The first victim was an adult man in his 80s who was hospitalized on Saturday, March 7, according to authorities. The second, also an adult man, but in his 50s, was hospitalized on Thursday, March 12. read more

Kaiser begins first round of tests on coronavirus vaccine

SEATTLE – US researchers USA They administered the first vaccines in a first trial of an experimental coronavirus vaccine on Monday, leading to a global search for protection even as the pandemic escalates. With careful pounding on the arms of four healthy volunteers, scientists at the Washington Kaiser Permanente Research Institute in Seattle began an eager study in the first stage of a possible COVID-19 vaccine developed in record time after the new virus exploded in China and revived. all over the world read more

The growing fear of the coronavirus triggers a brutal sale of shares; Dow's biggest point drop

SAN JOSE – The effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy triggered a major liquidation on Monday in Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell almost 1,000 points in the last hour of trading to drop just under 3,000 points per day, the Dow worst drop point in history. When the dust cleared, Dow industrialists plummeted to 2,999 points, dropping to 20,188.52, its lowest level in nearly three years. The losses were reflected on the NASDAQ and included Silicon Valley tech giants: Apple shares lost $ 35.76 per share at $ 242.21. Facebook fell $ 24.27 per share to $ 146.01. read more

Coronavirus leads Dublin prisoners to file complaint about prison conditions

DUBLIN – Inmates at the Santa Rita prison in Dublin filed a complaint Monday with the Alameda County Board of Supervisors alleging that conditions in the county-run jail are unsafe, especially in the wake of the new coronavirus, according to a group defense of inmates. Santa Rita Advocacy alleges in a press release: "The conditions inside the Santa Rita prison, as in all jails and prisons, have always been a public health crisis, as prisoners have continually emphasized in their statements." read more

Changes in the California Supreme Court coronavirus: remote arguments, social distancing in hearings

SAN FRANCISCO – The California Supreme Court announced Monday that it is modifying its procedures for oral argument hearings in light of the public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus. The seven court judges will continue to meet in person to hold hearings about a week a month, but attorneys who argue their cases must now appear remotely by video, conference call, or other electronic means. All oral argument sessions will be held in the San Francisco courtroom in the State Building. The court is based in San Francisco, but generally rotates its weeks of hearings between San Francisco, Los Angeles and Sacramento. read more