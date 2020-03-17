Several Wounded in Twin Bomb Attack in Restless Region of Thailand | Thailand News

%MINIFYHTML294cd53f2a9fa47458d005a6a108a7bb11% %MINIFYHTML294cd53f2a9fa47458d005a6a108a7bb12%

The bombers attacked a major government office in the Yala province, southern Thailand, affected by the insurgency, injuring at least 20 people when hundreds of local officials and Muslim academics gathered to discuss the fight against COVID-19, an official said. of security.

The explosions took place in front of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center (SBPAC), a Thai government agency that oversees the administration of three predominantly Malay and Muslim provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala, where an armed uprising since 2004 has killed about 7,000 people. .

"The first bomb was a grenade thrown into the area outside the fence of the SBPAC office to attract people," Colonel Pramote Prom-in, a military regional security spokesman, told Reuters news agency.

"Then a car bomb exploded about 10 meters from the first explosion. It was hidden in a van where the perpetrators parked near the fence," he said.

The car bomb exploded 10 minutes after the first explosion, and among the wounded were five reporters, five police officers, two soldiers and other passers-by, Pramote said.

There was no immediate attribution of responsibility. Such claims for attacks are rare in the region.

Dialogue of peace

The population of the provinces, which belonged to an independent Malay Muslim sultanate before Thailand annexed them in 1909, is 80 percent Muslim, while the rest of the country is overwhelmingly Buddhist.

Violence has erupted for decades as rebel groups have been waging the uprising to demand independence for the area.

A peace dialogue between the Thai government and the main rebel group, the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), resumed this year after the group withdrew from the process in 2014.

The Thai government has been holding talks with rebels negotiated by neighboring Malaysia.

However, despite the two meetings so far, the government and the BRN appear to have made little progress beyond agreement on a framework and terms of reference to guide their talks.

In November, the coordinated attacks in Yala killed 15 security personnel, mostly lightly armed village defense volunteers, in the highest number of single-day deaths on the government side since the attacks began.