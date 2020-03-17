Several North Texas school districts close schools indefinitely during the coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Dallas ISD was the first area district to announce Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, schools are closed indefinitely.

This action follows the advice of the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services.

A statement from the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees said: "We understand that this news will have a widespread impact, including hardship, on our students, their families, our employees, and the community at large. Dallas ISD weighed those impacts along with many others. The gravity of this moment is not lost on our Board of Trustees or the Dallas ISD administration. We fully support the Superintendent's decision and believe this is the right course of action. "

The school district said work on behalf of students will continue as long as classrooms are empty.

“We have activated learning at home, our teachers are ready to start distance learning, and the Dallas ISD Food and Nutrition Services (FCNS) will distribute meals at selected locations on campus. These sites will become central locations for the distribution of student and family resources in the coming weeks, "said Dallas ISD,

Parents can wait for phone messages with updates and can click here for more information.

Richardson ISD, DeSoto ISD, Grand Prairie ISD, Highland Park ISD, and Cedar Hill ISD also announced that their schools will be closed indefinitely to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The safety of our academics and staff is paramount during this difficult time," said Dr. Gerald Hudson, Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent. "We will continue to work closely with federal, state and local officials as we continue to assess and reevaluate the situation."

More North Texas school districts can do the same.

Many ways to keep children learning as schools close due to coronavirus

A look at the websites of various school districts before 6:00 p.m. On Monday it showed that Mesquite ISD, Frisco ISD, Plano ISD, Denton ISD and McKinney ISD closed until March 20.

The Carroll ISD is closed until March 27, while the Fort Worth ISD and Arlington ISD are closed until March 30, and the Garland ISD is closed until April 3.

Here is more information about the area's school districts:

FRISCO ISD:

The district plans to begin virtual instruction with students on Tuesday, March 17. This includes all grade levels. Students will access a variety of online resources to complete assignments. They will use the same platforms that students and teachers are already used to using in the classroom, which may vary by grade. Homework can be completed at any time during the week. Teachers will be available to provide support during virtual office hours.

KELLER ISD:

Current online classes will continue normally. Online teachers began communicating with parents and students on Monday about continuing online classes.

Online / digital content for PreK-12 will begin on Monday, March 23.

The KISD Curriculum & Instruction team is in the process of preparing and determining what it will be like.

DALLAS ISD:

Spring break started on Monday. The district says it shared its home learning plan with families last week. There is a dedicated website for families to access for all grade levels.

For all middle school students (middle and high school), the district will use the Power School LMS or

Google classroom.

Elementary students were sent home "resource bags,quot; in their backpacks full of work to complete. There are also other job recommendations for elementary students.

http://www.DallasISD.org/COVID19 will have all communications sent.

GARLAND ISD:

Online learning started Monday for students in Prekindergarten through 12th grade.

The link is available on their website at https://www.garlandisd.net/content/resources-coronavirus-covid-19. Scroll down to Learning Resources and click Home Learning. The district says it is just beginning this and will expand it. Starting next week, teachers will be communicating with students in their classes for specific work guidelines, expectations, and learning activities.

MESQUITE ISD:

Teachers will prepare assignments for their students to cover

whole week, from March 16 to 20.

Homework for students will be available to pick up or online for students beginning Wednesday, March 18.

Mesquite ISD will provide distance learning opportunities while school is not in session. As a teacher, you are expected to communicate with your students through the usual channels you use, such as Skyward, Google Classroom, Class Dojo, SeeSaw, etc. to provide lessons for students to continue their learning. Focus on what is most important for students to learn. In your communications, be sure to educate families on how to access the lessons for your students to complete at home, as well as how to present student work. Some teachers will use online tools like videos and Google Classroom, while others will create packages that can be printed at home or picked up at school. Also, be sure to include your principal in your communications with families to keep them informed.

CARROLL ISD:

The district will begin distance learning next week. It will launch resources, family fun activities and resources to support families through its website.

FORT WORTH ISD:

Spokesman Clint Bond said the district's plan is to have online instruction operational this Wednesday morning, March 18.

He said the district will offer online instruction to all FWISD students and that its online platform will be a combination of different administration strategies. The district will have activities related to different content areas, online assignments and activities.