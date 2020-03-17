See Vanessa Hudgens' response to Ashley Tisdale's HSM video

Wild cats everywhere!
Monday, Vanessa Hudgens made his TikTok debut with an epic High school musicalinspired video. Following her HSM co-star Ashley Tisdalelead Rental: live The star brought nostalgia by turning the hit song for the Disney Channel movie "We're All in This Together." But unlike her former Disney student, who shared a video of herself dancing along with the original choreography for the song earlier in the day, Vanessa decided to relax with a bottle of wine while syncing the lyrics.
"Well. It's come to this. Lol @ashleytisdale, maybe I'm starting to go into tik tok?" She captioned the video, where her and Ashley's posts are next to each other. "The username is vanessahudgens, not vanessahudgens0, ok byeeee."
the Spring breakers Star's post caught the eye of another East High student: Bart Johnson, who played Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) Dad coach Bolton in the franchise. "Outstanding," he replied, adding the basketball emojis and animal paws.
Single star Wells Adams He also left a comment for Vanessa, writing: "This looks like a '90s montage where she convinces Ashley to sign her soul for sold out tickets for lollapalooza."
This is not the first time that Vanessa has visited her again. HSM days in recent months. In November, she channeled her inner Gabriella Montez during karaoke night and performed "Breakin & # 39; Free,quot;. Fortunately, it captured the epic moment on social media.
"Um. Here's a really bad, aggressive, and totally sober version … of breaking free," she shared on Instagram, along with a video of herself singing the hit song. "Yes. That happened hahaha my ears hurt, but it also makes me laugh hahaha … the 'ooo yeah' dear sir lol."
In addition to proving that she is still a Wild Cat, Vanessa opened up to E! News about how his early days at Disney played a role in his 2018 single with Ghosts "Lie down with me." For the music video, the trio paid tribute to HSM recreating one of the iconic scenes from the film.
"The fans have been incredible supporters over the years," he told E! News of the time. "They've been with me so long and I'm so thankful for all of them. And Phantoms grew up doing Disney and Nickelodeon too, so we thought, 'Why not pay homage to our hometown and give the fans a little gift. ? "
