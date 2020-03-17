See Vanessa Hudgens' response to Ashley Tisdale's HSM video

Wild cats everywhere!

Monday, Vanessa Hudgens made his TikTok debut with an epic High school musicalinspired video. Following her HSM co-star Ashley Tisdalelead Rental: live The star brought nostalgia by turning the hit song for the Disney Channel movie "We're All in This Together." But unlike her former Disney student, who shared a video of herself dancing along with the original choreography for the song earlier in the day, Vanessa decided to relax with a bottle of wine while syncing the lyrics.

"Well. It's come to this. Lol @ashleytisdale, maybe I'm starting to go into tik tok?" She captioned the video, where her and Ashley's posts are next to each other. "The username is vanessahudgens, not vanessahudgens0, ok byeeee."

the Spring breakers Star's post caught the eye of another East High student: Bart Johnson, who played Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) Dad coach Bolton in the franchise. "Outstanding," he replied, adding the basketball emojis and animal paws.