See penguins go hiking at the Chicago Aquarium in the middle of the shutdown

The Shedd Aquarium is temporarily closed to the public, but not to these penguins.

The Chicago organization's official social media accounts posted videos of the adorable animals going on a "field trip to meet other animals in Shedd."

For example, a penguin named Wellington reviewed the fish in the "Amazon Rising,quot; exhibit. Another cute creature called Mountain stopped at the "Polar Playground,quot; to watch some dolphins. The Shedd Aquarium noted that some of the other animals "also seemed interested in their unusual visitors."

But that is not all. Penguins Eduardo Y Annie I went out to walk through the roundabout.

"They are a pair of grasshopper penguins attached, which means they are together for the nesting season," explained the Shedd Aquarium. "Every spring is the penguin nesting season here at Shedd, and this year is no different! Next week, penguins, including Edward and Annie, will start building their nests."

The Shedd Aquarium promised to provide "nesting coverage,quot; as well.