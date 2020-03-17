See penguins go hiking at the Chicago Aquarium in the middle of the shutdown

The Shedd Aquarium is temporarily closed to the public, but not to these penguins.
The Chicago organization's official social media accounts posted videos of the adorable animals going on a "field trip to meet other animals in Shedd."
For example, a penguin named Wellington reviewed the fish in the "Amazon Rising,quot; exhibit. Another cute creature called Mountain stopped at the "Polar Playground,quot; to watch some dolphins. The Shedd Aquarium noted that some of the other animals "also seemed interested in their unusual visitors."
But that is not all. Penguins Eduardo Y Annie I went out to walk through the roundabout.
"They are a pair of grasshopper penguins attached, which means they are together for the nesting season," explained the Shedd Aquarium. "Every spring is the penguin nesting season here at Shedd, and this year is no different! Next week, penguins, including Edward and Annie, will start building their nests."
The Shedd Aquarium promised to provide "nesting coverage,quot; as well.
Additionally, the organization shed some light on how its keepers continue to care for the animals during this time.
"While weird at the moment, it is a normal day for penguins and other animals in Shedd," read one post. "Our keepers constantly provide new activities, experiences, food and more to allow animals to express natural behaviors."
The Shedd Aquarium temporarily closed "as a precaution,quot; and to do its "part in social distancing efforts to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Several other aquariums, zoos, and museums have also temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns. Many theme parks, including Disneyland, have also temporarily closed. In addition, many motion releases have been postponed and several television shows have suspended live studio audiences.
To read about other ways the coronavirus is affecting Hollywood and entertainment, click here.
