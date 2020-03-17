See Meghan Markle and more stars dazzle green for St. Patrick's Day

<pre><pre>Meghan Markle channeled Princess Diana with her final royal look

Green with envy!

Believe it or not, but Saint Patrick's day is officially here

While many places and events have canceled this year's holiday plans in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean you can't celebrate at home with a little fun, festive and flirty fashion.

Fortunately, do you see what we did there? Many of our favorite celebrities have dazzled green in recent months.

Since Meghan Markle turning her head in an emerald cape gown during her and Prince harryroyal farewell tour to Rihanna gliding in a sparkling mint green design at the Savage x Fenty show in September 2019 during New York Fashion Week.

During the awards season, many of Hollywood's biggest stars also crashed down the red carpet in jewel-toned color, including Jennifer Lopez, Jodie Comer, Cynthia Erivo and many more.

Said that Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez Y Billie eilish they all put the magical green hue on the 2020 Grammys, 2019 American Music Awards and other important events.

With that in mind, it's safe to say there's no shortage of St. Patrick's Day style inspo. To see which celebrities have amazed at the vibrant color (and lucky!), Please browse our gallery below.

If anything, it could motivate you to use green for more than one occasion.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Lil Nas X

2019 American Music Awards

Rihanna, Savage X Fenty Show, New York Fashion Week 2019, Fashion Police Widget

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show presented by Amazon Prime Video

Rihanna

New York Fashion Week 2019: Savage X Fenty Show

Meghan Markle, green

Tim Rooke / Shutterstock

Meghan Markle

Zendaya, Emmy 2019

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Zendaya

Cynthia Erivo, NAACP 2020 Image Awards, WTF Widget

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Cynthia Erivo

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, green

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Kate Middleton

Chrissy Teigen, 2019 Baby2Baby Gala

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen

Mandy Moore, WTF widget

Jordan Strauss / Invision for UMG / AP Images

Mandy moore

Jodie Comer, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Jodie Comer

January Jones, WTF widget

Rob Latour / Shutterstock

January jones

2020 Vanity Fair x Lancôme Women in Hollywood

Billy Porter, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red carpet fashion

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Billy Porter

Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020

Taylor Swift, American Music Awards 2019, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Taylor Swift

2019 American Music Awards

Maluma, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Zach Hilty / BFA.com

Maluma

Post-Gala Party 2019 Met

Beyoncé

Beyonce.com

Beyoncé

Normani, Billboard Women in Music 2019, red carpet fashion, fashion police widget

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Normani

2019 Billboard Women in Music

AJ Michalka, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red carpet fashion

EAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP via Getty Images

AJ Michalka

Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020

Jennifer Lopez, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez

Billie Eilish, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Billie eilish

Lupita Nyong & # 39; o, WTF widget

Craig Barritt / Getty Images for the Delta SkyMiles® American Express Card Wallet

Lupita Nyong & # 39; o

Sigourney Weaver, Oscars 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

Angela Bassett, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Angela Bassett

Elle Fanning, WTF Widget

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Dakota Fanning

Rose Leslie, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Rose Leslie

Florence Pugh, WTF Widget

Dave Benett / Getty Images

Florence Pugh

British 2020 fashion x Tiffany & Co. Fashion & Film Party

Lucy Hale, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang / Shutterstock

Lucy Hale

Critic & # 39; s Choice Awards 2020

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, green

Karwai Tang / WireImage

Kate Middleton

Selena Gomez, American Music Awards 2019, Red Carpet Fashion, Fashion Police Widget

John Shearer / Getty Images for dcp

Selena Gomez

2019 American Music Awards

Katherine Langford, WTF Widget

Noam Galai / Getty Images for Fendi

Katherine Langford

The launch of the solar dream

Kristin Cavallari, Fashion Police Widget

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari

Ellie Goulding, WTF Widget

Shutterstock

Ellie Goulding

Christopher Abbott, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Christopher Abbott

Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020

Jaeden Martell, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Jaeden Martell

Kristen Bell, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Kristen bell

