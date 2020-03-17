See Meghan Markle and more stars dazzle green for St. Patrick's Day

Green with envy!

Believe it or not, but Saint Patrick's day is officially here

%MINIFYHTML9e6547453b3cf229ef704decd9f3bf7b11% %MINIFYHTML9e6547453b3cf229ef704decd9f3bf7b12%

While many places and events have canceled this year's holiday plans in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean you can't celebrate at home with a little fun, festive and flirty fashion.

Fortunately, do you see what we did there? Many of our favorite celebrities have dazzled green in recent months.

Since Meghan Markle turning her head in an emerald cape gown during her and Prince harryroyal farewell tour to Rihanna gliding in a sparkling mint green design at the Savage x Fenty show in September 2019 during New York Fashion Week.

During the awards season, many of Hollywood's biggest stars also crashed down the red carpet in jewel-toned color, including Jennifer Lopez, Jodie Comer, Cynthia Erivo and many more.

Said that Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez Y Billie eilish they all put the magical green hue on the 2020 Grammys, 2019 American Music Awards and other important events.