Savannah Guthrie will present "Today" from home as a precaution – Deadline

Savannah Guthrie will anchor Today from home on Wednesday "with great caution" because his throat hurts.

"Hello everyone! Well, this will be the first one. I am going to anchor TODAY from my house! With great caution, and to model the super surveillance that the CDC has asked us all, I will stay home because I have a sore throat mild and runny nose, "he wrote on Twitter.

She added, "This was the advice of the excellent NBC medical team and my bosses. I feel good and I am sure I will be back in a short time, but during these days, it is up to all of us to be more cautious and concerned about those around us. #Love your neighbor Until tomorrow morning, from my basement!

Al Roker started appearing on Today from home on Tuesday when he and Craig Melvin began isolating themselves because a producer on the show's third hour tested positive for the coronavirus. Roker made the weather from his kitchen, after the network technical team established the ability for him to broadcast from there.

Melvin also appeared in Today, and said he had no symptoms or signs of the virus.