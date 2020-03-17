Santa Cruz County joins Bay Area by ordering shelter-in-place – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML02659cc4d55b962a238ba5ff8e9360b511% %MINIFYHTML02659cc4d55b962a238ba5ff8e9360b512%

SANTA CRUZ (Up News Info SF) – Santa Cruz County joins six neighboring Bay Area counties to order residents to shelter in place beginning at 12:01 am Tuesday and ending at midnight on 7 April to help restrict the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The county currently has nine confirmed cases.

"These temporary common sense measures are based on best medical practices and are intended to help curb the spread of communicable diseases," Santa Cruz County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel said in a statement.

"They are not intended to alarm, and I encourage everyone to keep their spirits up as they adjust their routines to help protect the health and well-being of all Santa Cruz County residents."

Public activities will be limited to essential services and activities.

Exceptions to the order include law and security operations, essential government services, health care operations, pharmacies, child care facilities, food production, including agriculture, food businesses including groceries and other food retailers, telecommunications, restaurants that operate at reduced capacity, accommodation that includes hotels, social services, establishments and agencies that serve economically disadvantaged populations, service stations, banks, laundry businesses and security and sanitation businesses.

"These extraordinary measures are necessary to meet the challenge before us," said the Carlos Palacios County Administrative Office. "We will come together as a community. I urge everyone to follow these steps closely. "

As part of the county's action, the City of Santa Cruz Police Department is limiting direct interaction with the public as much as practical, including closing the police station lobby until further notice.

Requests for police reports should be made by phone at (831) 420-5870.

Officers will have the discretion to handle some complaints over the phone, the department said, and if you can speak in person you can do so outdoors when possible while trying to keep a distance of at least five feet.

"If you can avoid having to summon a police officer, do so," the department said. "If your problem can wait, wait until this health crisis ends."

Someone requesting police services while experiencing flu-like symptoms should notify dispatch operators so officers can take the necessary security precautions before arriving.

County officials said they are working with partner agencies to quickly develop contingency plans "to help protect vulnerable and low-income populations and help ensure essential needs are met."

Even with the restrictions, the county is encouraging residents to offer support, such as monitoring and helping vulnerable neighbors and families with children outside of school. Officials suggest supporting local businesses whenever possible, including ordering takeout.

For more county information about COVID-19, visit www.santacruzhealth.org/coronavirus, call 211, or text "COVID19,quot; to 211211.

