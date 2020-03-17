San Bernardino County orders cancellation of all meetings, third case confirmed – Up News Info Los Angeles

– San Bernardino on Tuesday ordered the cancellation of all meetings, regardless of size, within the county from Wednesday to at least April 6. The county also announced its third confirmed case of coronavirus.

The order also requires the closure of all cinemas, gyms, health clubs, bars, adult entertainment establishments, and other businesses that serve alcohol but not food.

Establishments serving food and drink were told to follow the guidelines issued by the California Department of Public Health, which means that restaurants could only serve food for delivery or takeout.

The order does not apply to essential activities such as work, public transportation, airport trips, grocery stores, charitable food distribution, certified farmers markets, and shopping in stores or malls, the county. The order also does not apply to situations of collective coexistence.

All county schools have already closed voluntarily in an effort to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, the county superintendent of schools said.

“I understand that this creates difficulties for many families and companies. But at the end of the day, I think we all understand that we are in this together and that we will get through it together, ”said Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Curt Hagman, who announced the order today in a video. "The county is taking every possible step to keep up with this threat."

The order also encouraged people over the age of 65 or who have health conditions underlying the quarantine.

The county also confirmed its third COVID-19 case today, a woman in her 50s. The county has had no deaths as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.