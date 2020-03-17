Samsung: Samsung to shut down its cloud-based gaming platform on March 27 – Latest news

"Dear customers, Thank you for playing and supporting PlayGalaxy Link throughout the beta period. The PlayGalaxy Link team informs you of the end of the service on 03/27/2020. After many difficult discussions, PlayGalaxy Link will end on March 27 2020 due to internal policy changes, "the company said in a statement.
According to Engadget, Samsung has already revealed that it is partnering with Microsoft on a game streaming experience that will debut later in 2020. Samsung may have decided to shut down PlayGalaxy Link to avoid duplicating efforts.
Microsoft's collaboration could lead to a better service that is more likely to compete with the headlines.
The technology behind PlayGalaxy Link is actually from Parsec, a startup that has long been doing this type of game streaming and launched in public beta on the new Galaxy Note 10 in November.