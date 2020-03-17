Samsung: Samsung to shut down its cloud-based gaming platform on March 27 – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML039d14af90bd9159b99d2ca3e97845e111% %MINIFYHTML039d14af90bd9159b99d2ca3e97845e112%

South Korean tech giant Samsung has quietly announced it will shutdown the game streaming service PlayGalaxy Link on March 27.

"Dear customers, Thank you for playing and supporting PlayGalaxy Link throughout the beta period. The PlayGalaxy Link team informs you of the end of the service on 03/27/2020. After many difficult discussions, PlayGalaxy Link will end on March 27 2020 due to internal policy changes, "the company said in a statement.

According to Engadget, Samsung has already revealed that it is partnering with Microsoft on a game streaming experience that will debut later in 2020. Samsung may have decided to shut down PlayGalaxy Link to avoid duplicating efforts.

Microsoft's collaboration could lead to a better service that is more likely to compete with the headlines.

The technology behind PlayGalaxy Link is actually from Parsec, a startup that has long been doing this type of game streaming and launched in public beta on the new Galaxy Note 10 in November.

