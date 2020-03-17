Safaree arrives at the gym: "Don't let Corona stop you from getting that sexy body,quot;

Safaree keeps her fans updated on their daily activities during these times of social distancing in which we all live. Although he did not seem to be too affected by the new world crisis, he still believes that the government is involved in some way in this.

His wife, Erica Mena, also believes that more dramatic things are happening around the world these days.

Anyway, Safaree thought about going to the gym these days: here is the video she shared on her social media account.

"Don't let Corona stop you from getting that sexy body! …" Song: sexy body from my album STRAIITTTT, "Safaree captioned her social media post.

Someone said: ‘Not in the middle of my damn house haha, Érica is going to hurt you! Hahaha

A follower posted this: "Lol … well, actually the gym is downstairs in his men's cave … where he also has his own personal barber shop … and also the movie theater … Safaree has a very good setup there. "

Another fan got excited about Safaree and said: “ You are a disaster, I love you and your wife, be happy, do not worry & # 39; & # 39; And another follower published this: “ He seems to be crazy because he has to stay in the house🤦🏽‍♀️ & # 39;

One commenter said: "Motivation is the key … now this is the way to do it while keeping the focus … gd on @safaree."

Speaking of Safaree's wife, she recently shared a message of support for her husband. Many enemies hated the comments to criticize Safaree's music and Erica's support.

But die-hard fans love the fact that she supports Safaree so much, and she always promotes her work.

Regarding the entire coronavirus pandemic, looking at what has been happening around the world, there is definitely a huge problem that currently affects all nations, and it is not something to ignore.

People must respect social distancing guidelines at this time.



