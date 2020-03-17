Ryder Cup: Paul McGinley believes qualification will remain open if event is delayed | Golf News

















Paul McGinley, who was part of the 2001 Ryder Cup postponed after the September 11 terror attacks, believes the rating should remain open if this year's event is rescheduled due to the coronavirus.

Paul McGinley believes that qualification for the European Ryder Cup team will remain open even if this year's contest is postponed.

The 2020 Ryder Cup will take place in the Whistling Strait in Wisconsin in September, but the masterpiece could be postponed until next year after the suspension of all World Tours due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The situation is similar to that of 19 years ago, when the 2001 Ryder Cup was postponed for a year after the terrorist attacks in the United States that left American players understandably ready to travel to The Belfry just three weeks later.

Paul McGinley drilled the winning putt for Europe in the late 2002 Ryder Cup

Both teams had been finalized shortly before September 11, and those teams were retained when the contest resumed the following year with qualification not reopened.

But McGinley, who matched the winning putt for Europe amid joyous scenes on the 18th green at The Belfry in 2002, feels that the current qualification period for both teams will remain open with qualification in the early stages.

"When it happened on September 11 just before the 2001 Ryder Cup, the teams were in place about three weeks before the competition," said McGinley. Sky Sports News. "The stands were built at The Belfry and everything was ready to go, but then it was canceled.

Qualification for the Padraig Harrington 2020 team is in its early stages

"But the same 24 players remained in place when the Ryder Cup was rescheduled for a year later. There was no further qualification, and they all returned 12 months later."

"So we could be facing the same kind of situation this year but, having said that, qualification for the European team has just started and the final team is not close to being in place. So if it's going to be postponed, I would say that the rating would remain open during that period of time.

"But it is so difficult to predict, we just don't know and there are much more important issues to worry about right now."