Roger Mayweather dies at 58 | Boxing news

Roger (left) and Floyd Mayweather

Roger Mayweather, a former world boxing champion and Floyd's uncle and coach, died at 58.

He was a two-weight world champion in a stellar 72-fight career spanning 17 years.

He then became the coach of his nephew Floyd Mayweather, who became boxing's top attraction and his best pound-for-pound fighter during the 2010s.

Floyd, in recent years, had dealt with the ill health of his uncle Roger.

Roger's death comes a week after the death of Josie Harris, mother of three of Floyd Mayweather's children.

Roger Mayweather was a two-weight world champion

Mayweather Jr released the following statement through Mayweather Promotions, saying:

"My uncle was one of the most important people in my life in and out of the ring. Roger was a great champion and one of the best coaches in boxing. Unfortunately, his health was failing for several years and now he can finally rest in peace. .

"Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd Sr., my uncle Jeff, our entire family, everyone at the Mayweather Boxing Gym and everyone. It is a terrible loss for all of us."

"This is a sad day for the Mayweather Promotions family because that's really what Roger was for us," said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions who worked closely with Roger for some of Floyd's biggest fights.

"In addition to being a phenomenal fighter in his own career, Roger was one of the most essential parts of guiding Floyd to the incredible career he had to become the best of all. We hope you will keep Floyd and the entire Mayweather family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. "

"We are grateful for all the love and good wishes that we have already received when word got out about Roger's death," Mayweather said.

"It helps me see that he was able to touch so many people throughout his boxing life, because he gave a lot to the sport, which was his first and former love."

Floyd and Roger at the Mayweather Gym

Nicknamed & # 39; The Black Mamba & # 39 ;, Roger Mayweather became a professional boxer alongside his brothers Floyd Senior and Jeff.

He was by far the most successful of the trio and won world titles at super featherweight and light welterweight.

Roger became a key part of his nephew Floyd's rise. Roger coached him for his debut, although he was briefly replaced when Floyd Sr was released from prison and took control of his son's career.

Starting in 2000, Roger was on the corner for 20 consecutive fights with Floyd, including his famous battles with Arturo Gatti, Oscar De La Hoya, and Ricky Hatton.

But Roger was struggling with diabetes in 2016 and was again replaced as Floyd's trainer by the boxer's father.

Tributes to Roger Mayweather

Rip Roger Mayweather 🙏 Brief history when I was between 11 and 12 years old, I entered the Mayweather gym and met Roger, we started talking and he asked me about the history of boxing, he tried to confuse me, but I stopped by and he was impressed, hahaha. I will always remember it. – Ryan García (@KingRyanG) March 17, 2020

I am really saddened by the news of the passing of my old friend and trainer Roger Mayweather) Uncle Roge) Love your man 😔 An honest soul who always gave it to you directly. A talented fighter in the ring who becomes a 2-time world champion. RIP #Black mamba #RogerMayweather pic.twitter.com/UCcqXIhFzo – Jessie Vargas (@jessievargas_) March 17, 2020

Rest well Roger Mayweather 🙏🏾 – Badou Jack (@BadouJack) March 17, 2020