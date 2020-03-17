Roddy Ricch tops the Billboard Hot 100 with & # 39; The Box & # 39; for 10 weeks

Instagram

Making history as the first star to spend more than three months topping the list, the rapper from & # 39; High Fashion & # 39; also secured eighth and ninth place with & # 39; Lo Mein & # 39; and & # 39; Silly Watch & # 39 ;.

Roddy Ricch has become the first star to spend 10 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 since Lil Nas XThe historical race of last year (19).

Rapper's "The Box" holds a load Dua Lipawho ends Future Y DuckThe eight-week record was number two with "Don & # 39; t Start Now," which is the most-watched hit on American radio this week.

Future and Drake, "Life is Good," drops to three.

In the meantime, Lil Uzi Vert, who debuted with "Eternal Atake" at the top of the Billboard album chart on Sunday, March 15, has released three songs in the Top 10 of the Hot 100, led by "Baby Pluto" at six.

And Drake is now the most successful Hot 100 artist in history after earning his 208th countdown on the countdown with the "Oprah Bank Account," which debuts at number 89.

The success puts the Canadian rap star an entry on the list ahead of "Joy" To emit.

Drake first entered the Hot 100 in May 2009, with "Best I Ever Had".