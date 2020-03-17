Rockets target Iraqi base housing foreign troops News of escalation between the United States and Iran

%MINIFYHTMLdd8b040102272c27ed077f3d1486e93111% %MINIFYHTMLdd8b040102272c27ed077f3d1486e93112%

Two rockets have struck a training base south of Baghdad where US-led coalition troops and NATO trainers are present, the Iraqi army said.

The attack, the third targeting military bases that receive foreign forces in a week, targeted the Besmaya base south of Baghdad on Monday night, the statement read, without mentioning the victims.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLdd8b040102272c27ed077f3d1486e93113% %MINIFYHTMLdd8b040102272c27ed077f3d1486e93114%

Spanish forces linked to the United States-led coalition fighting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS), as well as NATO training forces, are present in Besmaya.

%MINIFYHTMLdd8b040102272c27ed077f3d1486e93115% %MINIFYHTMLdd8b040102272c27ed077f3d1486e93116%

Earlier Monday, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iraq that the United States would retaliate "as necessary,quot; against any new attack on Americans.

Since the end of October, there have been 24 rocket attacks on the United States embassy in Baghdad or bases where foreign troops are deployed, killing three US military, one British soldier, and one Iraqi soldier.

No attacks have been claimed, but Washington blamed Kataeb Hezbollah, a hardline faction in the state-sponsored military network of Hashd al-Shaabi (People's Mobilization Forces).

Iraq For a long time he feared he would be caught in the spiral of tension between Iran and the United States, his two main allies.

Iraq: ISIL attacks return amid uncertain security situation

Tensions between the two countries increased dramatically in late 2019 when a U.S. contractor was killed in a rocket attack at a separate base in the north. Iraq, leading to retaliation for US attacks on Kataeb Hezbollah.

Days later, an attack by a US drone killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Hashed's deputy director Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Iran launched ballistic missiles against US troops in Iraq while the Iraqi parliament voted to expel all foreign soldiers from its territory, a decision that has not yet been implemented.

About 5,200 US soldiers are based on Iraq as part of the coalition led by the United States.

Senior US military and civil officials USA They had long expressed frustration that IraqThe government was not doing enough to prevent rocket attacks against US troops and diplomats.