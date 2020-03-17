Rockets hit Baghdad Green Zone, fourth attack in days | Iraq News

At least three rockets hit Baghdad's fortified green zone near the United States embassy Tuesday night, the fourth such attack in a week.

It came a day after an attack on a training base south of the capital, where US-led coalition troops and NATO trainers were present, Iraqi security officials said.

At least three rockets hit the Green Zone, the Iraqi government headquarters and home to several foreign embassies, two Iraqi security officials said.

Plus:

Myles Caggins, a spokesman for the US-led coalition, said the rockets fell at least 2 km (1.2 miles) from the embassy. There were no immediate reports of victims.

The night before, the rockets hit the Basmaya base near the Iraqi capital, an Iraqi army statement said. The shells landed in an area that includes farmland and a factory, according to the statement. No further details were provided.

A Spanish coalition contingent and NATO trainers are present at the Basmaya site. There was no immediate confirmation of the attack by the coalition, and no armed group claimed responsibility.

Camp Taji

Last Wednesday, a bombing of two dozen rockets hit Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, killing three coalition military personnel, including two Americans. A British military man was also killed.

It was the deadliest raid to attack US troops in Iraq since a rocket attack in late December on an Iraqi base, which killed a US contractor and launched a series of attacks that brought Iraq to the brink of war. .

Wednesday's bombardment was followed by another raid on the same site on Saturday, injuring five soldiers, three coalition members and two Iraqi soldiers.

The first attack sparked US airstrikes on Friday against what US officials said were primarily weapons installations belonging to Kataib Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militia group believed to be responsible for the attack.

However, the Iraqi army said those air strikes killed five members of the security force and one civilian, while wounding five fighters from the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella organization that includes a number of militias, including some groups backed by Iran.

Iranian-backed Shiite militia groups vowed revenge, signaling another cycle of eye-for-eye violence between Washington and Tehran that could unfold in Iraq.