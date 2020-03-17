Rock riots overcrowded Lebanese prisons for fear of coronaviruses | Coronavirus pandemic news

Beirut, Lebanon Riots erupted in at least two overcrowded Lebanese prisons when inmates demanded to be released for fear that the country's growing coronavirus outbreak would spread rapidly between them..

So far, Lebanon has confirmed 120 cases and three deaths from COVID-19, the new coronavirus that has led to an unprecedented global shutdown. The total number of cases worldwide is close to 200,000 with more than 7,600 deaths.

Lebanon announced a partial closure over the weekend with all spurious businesses closed and streets empty, as in many other countries affected by the pandemic.

Now, the country's prison population is asking to be released, albeit for a temporary period. Videos shared with Al Jazeera by a member of an inmate's family, as well as others circulated on social media, show prisoners in Roumieh and Zahle jails, two of the largest prisons in Lebanon, organizing protests and singing slogans demanding an amnesty.

Other videos showed them trying to break down doors and set fire, with black smoke filling a large cell.

At least two videos from Roumieh prison on Monday night show bloody inmates with large wounds, one near the neck and the other near the hip. In the video, inmates say the injuries are the result of live fire by security forces.

"Look what the state is doing to us," the men shout as they try to heal a wound in one of the inmates.

A source from the Internal Security Forces (ISF), who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to comment on the matter, confirmed that two inmates had been injured, but said that rubber bullets had been deployed, instead of fire. alive.

"There were large-scale riots, fires and door breaks and equipment destruction, a huge riot. So the security forces intervened," the source told Al Jazeera, adding that the situation was now "stable."

A family member of an inmate at Zahle prison, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, said an incarcerated relative had participated in a protest and hunger strike that began Monday, to demand an amnesty.

The family member said dozens of inmates were now on a hunger strike.

Years demands

Prisoners and their families in Lebanon have long demanded that an amnesty law be passed to release thousands of people imprisoned for minor crimes, including drug use and possession, in addition to alleged involvement in hard-line groups.

Lebanon's political establishment has long promised that an amnesty law would be passed, but successive governments have failed to comply, and prisons have witnessed recurring hunger strikes and riots by inmates.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab's government has pledged to pass the bill, although it is unclear exactly who would be included.

"His situation is really serious, there are people with medical conditions there," the family member told Al Jazeera.

Despite the difficult conditions, the ISF source said precautions were being taken and "all our efforts are focused on protecting prisons from the coronavirus." Now only one person from each inmate's family could visit, the source said, and the prisons are regularly disinfected.

& # 39; Narrow and unsanitary & # 39;

Lebanon has long struggled against overcrowding in its detention centers, with around 10,000 prisoners spread across 25 prisons and 261 jails, most of which are very small, according to statistics compiled by the Beirut Bar Association on last year.

According to a subsequent report, more than 700 lawyers visited the country's jails in December to assess conditions and found them narrow and unsanitary.

In addition, hundreds of inmates have been detained for long periods of time without being sentenced, while others served their sentences but were unable to leave because they were unable to pay fines.

Melhem Khalaf, head of the Beirut Bar Association, told local publication The Legal Agenda on Tuesday that the association has secured the release of some 80 prisoners paying their fines since late last year, while 120 cases still remain.

The association also provided free legal aid to 180 detainees whose cases were paralyzed because they had no lawyers, while 120 more still needed help, Khalaf said.