Riverside County Health Officials Confirm 2 New Coronavirus Cases, Third Death – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Western Riverside County has its first two cases of coronavirus, public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said Tuesday.

Kaiser also confirmed the third Riverside County death related to COVID-19. The individual was from the Coachella Valley, where almost all of the county's cases were concentrated before Tuesday's announcement.

New cases in West Riverside bring the total COVID-19 cases to 16 in the county.

"We knew that getting cases in the west county was inevitable," Kaiser said in a statement.

On Monday, Kaiser revised the previous order restricting public gatherings of 250 or more people to no more than 10.

The new health order restricts mass gatherings of 10 people or more, and mandates that meetings with fewer than 10 people must have enough space available to maintain six feet of space between attendees, known as social distancing.

Health care facilities, supermarkets, daycare centers, and restaurants serving takeaways are exempt from the rule.

"The disease curve must be flattened, and that is why we are already intervening as soon as possible so that our vulnerable residents are protected," Kaiser said.

As the COVID-19 test increases, Kaiser said he expects the number of confirmed cases to continue to increase.

"We need to have a better idea of ​​the extent of the spread of COVID-19," said Kaiser. "The more the tests are completed, the better our picture of what we are dealing with and what steps must be taken to better protect the community."

Kaiser also ordered the closure of all Riverside County schools from elementary to college until April 30. He also recommended that older people and people with underlying health problems in the Coachella Valley avoid any non-essential travel. The orders have impacted religious services, weddings, sporting events, and classrooms across the county.

Residents are encouraged to visit rivcoph.org. for updated information