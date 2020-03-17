Richard Wilkins doubtful, Rita Wilson passed her coronavirus despite positive diagnosis

Instagram / WENN / Avalon

The Australian television presenter met Tom Hanks' wife at the Sydney Opera House and on the TV show & # 39; Today Extra & # 39; before going into quarantine for hiring Covid-19.

Australian TV presenter tested positive for coronavirus after meeting Tom Hanks& # 39; wife Rita Wilson twice before she was quarantined.

Hanks and Wilson have been placed in isolation at a hospital in Australia since they were diagnosed with the coronavirus, Covid-19, last Thursday (March 12).

Network Nine Entertainment Editor Richard Wilkins He announced that he had contracted the virus on Monday, after meeting the singer and actress at the Sydney Opera House, when she performed there on March 7, and again when she appeared on the television show "Today Extra" last week.

Interviewed online through the FaceTime video app, as he is in self-isolation at home, Wilkins explained that he had been diagnosed on Sunday.

"I am surprisingly very good," said the 65-year-old man. "You could have hit me with a pen last night when I got that call. It took me a couple of minutes to realize the news they gave me. But I feel good. I feel 100 percent."

Revealing that she believed she had contracted Wilson's disease, she added: "We assume this is from Rita. It may not be. Everyone has said it could be anyone, anywhere, anytime, such is the prevalence of this. "I was talking to her, and that's probably my best guess about what happened."

Australian health officials believe Hanks and Wilson contracted the virus in the United States. USA Or in transit before entering Australia, where the actor was to shoot a new Elvis presley biopic with Baz Luhrmann. Luhrmann has quarantined himself and his family, and authorities have been tracking others who may have been in contact with the "Forrest Gump" star.

Wilkins TV Star Son Christian wilkins, which currently competes in the Australian version of "Dancing with the stars"He performed a virus test on Monday after staying with his father on March 10.