Researchers discovered how the body kills the coronavirus – BGR

Australian research found that the immune system's response to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease is similar to a reaction to the flu in mild to moderate cases.

Their findings can be used to accelerate the development of a vaccine and treatments, as well as novel tests that could determine the severity of a coronavirus infection from the start.

Research shows that the human body can become immune to the virus, but it is still unclear how long the immunity lasts.

The coronavirus pandemic is far from contained, and countries around the world are reporting more and more cases. It is up to everyone to step forward and do their part to flatten the curve: social distancing and handwashing will help do the trick, so that medical systems around the world are not overwhelmed. Doctors need time to deal with severe cases, while some of their colleagues are trying to develop vaccines or new drugs that speed up the healing process. The good news for people who get the new COVID-19 virus is that most people will recover, and that is due to the body's immune system. Researchers in Australia have already discovered how the body kills the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and their first results will help others develop new treatments that could extend immunity, and perhaps even eradicate the disease.

Australian researchers discovered that the human body fights infection in the same way that it would treat common influenza. The conclusion is valid for mild to moderate cases at the moment, leading to a full recovery. It is still unclear how long immunity lasts and there is no guarantee that once cured, the body will not contract the same COVID-19 disease again.

"The populations of immune cells that we have seen emerge before patients recover are the same cells that we see in the flu," said laboratory director Katherine Kedzierska. ABC News Australia. "This information will allow us to evaluate any vaccine candidate because in an ideal world, the vaccine should mimic our body's immune response."

Researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute of Infection and Immunity were the first in the world to explain the mechanism of the immune system to treat coronavirus because they have been preparing for such a threat for years. A "research readiness platform,quot; led by infectious disease specialist Irani Thevarajan had already developed the logistics to cope with the arrival of a new virus as quickly as possible. Existing protocols helped them accelerate research, saving precious time. "Sometimes the delay could have been months … it would not have been from the patient to the investigation in four weeks," he said.

The researchers analyzed blood samples from a woman in her 40s, one of the first coronavirus patients in Australia, who was admitted to a hospital with symptoms including lethargy, sore throat, dry cough and fever after a trip to Wuhan, the Chinese region where it all started.

"We found in this patient after three days, we were able to see the appearance of immune cells in the blood," said Kedzierska. "Based on our experience with influenza patients, we could predict recovery, and that is exactly what happened at COVID-19."

In addition to developing a vaccine, the new findings could help doctors determine a patient's progress. Markers in the blood could be used to see if a patient will develop more severe symptoms, which could be a key achievement in fighting COVID-19. Doctors may know in advance if a case is severe or mild, and then take appropriate action.

The reason why governments around the world are trying to limit the spread of the disease relates to severe cases that need to be admitted to hospitals, with treatments including intubation and patient ventilation. The more people become infected, the greater the number of serious cases that must be admitted to intensive care. And that's the kind of thing that can lead to the collapse of local medical systems.

Scientists will also analyze the immune system response in severe cases of COVID-19, in an effort to find new lines of treatment.

Professor Kedzierska also noted that it is too early to know how good the acquired immunity is. "The next question is whether that immune response gives people immunity for weeks or months or years, so we are protected," he said, but the answer will only come in the next few months, as the researchers check with the recovered patients.

The COVID-19 coronavirus research from the Peter Doherty Institute was published in Nature Medicine.

Image source: MURTAJA LATEEF / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock