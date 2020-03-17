Remembering Tom Brady's final pass as Patriot – a pick-six

Tom Brady confirmed the end of an era on Tuesday. The former Patriots quarterback, who feels weird to write, announced that his football future will not be with New England, crowning an illustrious 20-season career at Foxborough.

Unfortunately for Brady, his alleged final play in the Pats uniform was not of the final variety. Well, it was, but only because it ensured that the Pats would lose the game and end their playoff career: a game-ending pick-six that limits his career against Titans cornerback Logan Ryan, himself a former Patriot.

A less than ideal send-off for one of the game's greats, but a delicious dose of schadenfreude for probably everyone else who saw Brady become the face of the evil NFL empire. It's hard to feel too bad for a guy who threw for 74,571 yards and 541 touchdowns to 179 interceptions, who has six Super Bowl rings, four Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs and suffered just one losing season in his 20s. .

And to think about, it all started with a hit by Mo Lewis in 2001.

The question now is where Brady's future in the NFL will take place. The first favorites are the Chargers and Bucs, but who knows what could happen when the free agency period begins. In either case, Brady is expected to step in and immediately elevate the quarterback play wherever it lands.

He may do that, even when he enters his 21st season in the league at age 43. But nothing he does from here will change that final play in the Patriots uniform.