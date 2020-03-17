ReMarkable 2 promises a better giant E Ink tablet

ReMarkable's original large size E Ink tablet was an interesting idea from 2017 – it's a 10.3-inch tablet that had the ambitious idea of ​​trying to replace paper entirely with a digital tablet. It was not entirely successful. But now, the company is back with the reMarkable 2, a slimmer, faster, cheaper, and generally more attractive attempt to achieve that goal.

The original reMarkable tablet was a fun product conceptually, but it was slowed down by some major flaws, such as its pricey $ 499 price tag, slow software, and poorly optimized menus.

The newer model is intended to solve most of those problems. At $ 399, it's cheaper. There is a new dual-core processor that promises to be faster. The software has been updated and has new features, including a new Google Chrome plugin that will offer a Pocket-esque service where you can send articles from the Internet to read later on the tablet. Design is slimmer too: reMarkable claims the new tablet is the thinnest in the world.

Like the original model, the star of the show is the company's Canvas display, which is now in its second generation. The newer model still works "partially,quot; with E Ink and still measures 10.3 inches with a resolution of 1872 x 1404 (for 226 DPI, close to other tablets of similar size).

But where the reMarkable 2 stands out is the "paper-like,quot; design, a mix of the textured writing surface and the custom material used for the pen tips that makes it feel like a real pencil. However, the canvas display has a few new things: a shorter distance from the cover to the actual E ink underneath and a much faster 21ms latency (almost twice as fast as the previous model). The new model also switches to USB-C for charging, which is a nice thing to see in 2020.

A fairly high price for a fairly limited tablet

Of course, the questions surrounding the original remain: at $ 399 (plus $ 49 for a pen and $ 69 for a case, though those two accessories will be included with pre-orders), it's a pretty high price for a fairly limited tablet. That's especially true compared to an entry-level iPad ($ 329) and Apple Pencil ($ 99), which are collectively cheaper than a similar setup for the reMarkable 2 and offer more functionality at that price.

On the other hand, the goal of reMarkable (and therefore reMarkable 2) is not to make a device that can apparently replace a laptop, like an iPad. They are focused devices that are meant to be more capable notebooks, a place to jot down ideas, read documents and books, and generally go offline in a more distraction-free environment than traditional digital products.

Preorders for reMarkable 2 start today, with products expected to ship in June.