Regal Cinemas will close all theaters in the US USA Until further notice from March 17

Regal Cinemas, the second largest chain of theaters in the country, will close all its theaters in the US. USA Starting tomorrow, March 17, as a precaution due to the continued spread of the coronavirus, according to Deadline Y Hollywood reporter. Theaters will be closed until further notice.

"At any time, at any Regal, our goal is to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests," Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Regal Cinema Cineworld parent company, said in a statement to Deadline. “At this time, we have made the difficult decision to close our theaters. We value our movie-loving clients and have no doubt that we will serve them again as soon as possible with a comprehensive list of Hollywood blockbusters. ”

%MINIFYHTMLd3e431b9e50dbc2808e0b29df6d61db611% %MINIFYHTMLd3e431b9e50dbc2808e0b29df6d61db612%

AMC, which is the largest chain of theaters, said today that no more than 50 people could be in a theater at one time, according to Hollywood reporter. Other theaters may follow Regal's move to close all theaters in the coming days, sources said. Hollywood reporter.

The measures follow historically low box office sales this weekend and new White House guidelines issued today to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

Universal will release some movies currently in theaters as $ 20 rentals starting Friday, the company announced today. And in the last few weeks, Mulan, F9Y No time to die, the new James Bond movie, all had their theatrical release dates delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.