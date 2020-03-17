Regal Cinemas closes theaters across the country amid coronavirus outbreak – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: In a sign of what many hope will come to all theaters in the US. Regal Cinemas is closing all its locations Starting Tuesday, March 17, as a precautionary measure in the current circumstances. All theaters will be closed until further notice. Regal is the second largest chain in the US. USA With 7,155 screens in 542 theaters in 42 states, it is the first major chain of the top 3 to close.

Many theaters have decided to close largely in compliance with local ordinances, limiting capacity to 50% per auditorium, or as AMC, 50 people.

"At any time, at any Regal, our goal is to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests," Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld told Deadline. “At this time, we have made the difficult decision to close our theaters. We value our movie-loving customers and have no doubt that we will serve them again as soon as possible with a comprehensive list of Hollywood blockbusters. Cineworld Group and Regal Theaters are strong, on solid ground, and our continued goal is to be The best place to watch a movie!

Last night, the Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, and the Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, announced the closure of the cinemas, bars, clubs, entertainment venues and gyms in their cities. Other communities are following suit, to the point that dealers cannot keep track of all theater closings.

Earlier today, in anticipation that the nation's exhibit infrastructure is closing for the first time for an extended period in its history, Universal announced that it will be making current theater releases available for on-demand rental in homes this Friday. .The invisible man, the hunt Y Emma with its theatrical premiere of the Easter weekend Trolls World Tour opening day and date in theaters and for rental at home on April 10.

Last July, Regal launched its own monthly subscription program, Regal Unlimited, which allows viewers to watch a plethora of movies priced between $ 18 and $ 23 a month.