Reese Witherspoon remembers being mugged, harassed as a child actor

Reese witherspoon he is speaking on his own terms.

Today, the 43-year-old actress and producer is a household name with an Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globes on the list of accolades for her esteemed career in Hollywood. Almost three decades earlier, Witherspoon was a 15-year-old rising star, having gained initial fame in A man on the moon.

Despite her success, her early career as a child actress generates darker memories. WThe hen asked "It is dangerous to be a child working in an adult world,quot; in an interview with Vanity Fair Witherspoon agreed and said, "Bad things happened to me. I was mugged, harassed. It was not isolated."

Discussing their experiences has also been a challenge. "A journalist recently asked me about it. She said, well why didn't you talk earlier? And I thought it's very interesting to talk to someone who experienced those things and then judge them by the way they decide to do it. Talk about them. You tell your story in your own time when you're ready. But the shame he tried to put me on was unreal, and then he wrote about how selfish he was not to mention it earlier, "Witherspoon explained. .