Reese Witherspoon remembers being mugged, harassed as a child actor

Jackie Nickerson / Vanity Fair
Reese witherspoon he is speaking on his own terms.
Today, the 43-year-old actress and producer is a household name with an Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globes on the list of accolades for her esteemed career in Hollywood. Almost three decades earlier, Witherspoon was a 15-year-old rising star, having gained initial fame in A man on the moon.
Despite her success, her early career as a child actress generates darker memories. WThe hen asked "It is dangerous to be a child working in an adult world,quot; in an interview with Vanity Fair Witherspoon agreed and said, "Bad things happened to me. I was mugged, harassed. It was not isolated."
Discussing their experiences has also been a challenge. "A journalist recently asked me about it. She said, well why didn't you talk earlier? And I thought it's very interesting to talk to someone who experienced those things and then judge them by the way they decide to do it. Talk about them. You tell your story in your own time when you're ready. But the shame he tried to put me on was unreal, and then he wrote about how selfish he was not to mention it earlier, "Witherspoon explained. .
While we now live through the Time & # 39; s Up movement alongside the era of social media, things were very different all those years ago.
"25 years ago there was no public trial when this happened to me. There was also no forum to discuss it," he said. Vanity Fair. "Social media has created a new way for people to express themselves that I did not have. That is the great strength in power and numbers. I think we have a lot of judgment and that is unfortunate because we are all tender in these new times. We are trying to find our identity. That's what I really like about The morning show"
The star made reference to the Apple TV + series with which she stars Jennifer Aniston And she's also capable of making decisions as an executive co-producer, far from the days when she was the only woman on set.
"I remember being in pictures where I was the only woman on set and there would be 150 men," she recalled. "Maybe there would be a couple of women in the closet. I remember when I was a child I would find them and hold on to them."
%MINIFYHTML6c1ddef4398d1f4531e2b461ed3c063813%