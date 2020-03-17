Reese and Kerry have a perfect partnership for small fires

Reese witherspoon Y Kerry Washington They are here to brighten up your day with stories of meetings at Leonardo DiCaprio's house.

Little fires everywhere, the Hulu miniseries in which they are both starring and executive producing, makes its Hulu debut tomorrow to give us all a more welcome distraction from the outside world.

It tells the story of two moms (Washington and Witherspoon) who live very different lives, but end up entangled with each other and with each other's children, and the project arose because Reese was taken by the book on which it is based, written by Celeste Ng.

"The book was so beautiful," she told E! 'S Will Marfuggi. "The way she describes motherhood, the way she describes … sometimes as a girl, you connect with a woman who is not your mother, but she cares for you. And I think a lot of people feel the same way, like I. "I don't understand my mom, but that woman is so incredible."