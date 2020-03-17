Reese and Kerry have a perfect partnership for small fires

Reese witherspoon Y Kerry Washington They are here to brighten up your day with stories of meetings at Leonardo DiCaprio's house.
Little fires everywhere, the Hulu miniseries in which they are both starring and executive producing, makes its Hulu debut tomorrow to give us all a more welcome distraction from the outside world.
It tells the story of two moms (Washington and Witherspoon) who live very different lives, but end up entangled with each other and with each other's children, and the project arose because Reese was taken by the book on which it is based, written by Celeste Ng.
"The book was so beautiful," she told E! 'S Will Marfuggi. "The way she describes motherhood, the way she describes … sometimes as a girl, you connect with a woman who is not your mother, but she cares for you. And I think a lot of people feel the same way, like I. "I don't understand my mom, but that woman is so incredible."
Reese says that she and her producing partners immediately thought of Kerry, and she and Kerry had already been good friends for a decade (after meeting at Leo DiCaprio's house to read a script … NBD).
"I wanted to work with her for so long, and she is Kerry Washington"Says Reese." It just felt like a perfect partnership because it is so balanced. I needed it to carry half of this production. "
"We really give birth to this baby together," adds Kerry.
In a maternity program, both women say they thought a lot about their own mothers, as they realized that this was the generation they were playing.
"At some point in pre-production, I think we were looking at the costumes for all the teens and thought, I had those shorts! I had that hat!" Kerry remembers. "And I was like, oh, we they were teenagers in the 90s. Basically we are playing our mothers to varying degrees. "
"It was really an interesting journey back in time," says Reese, explaining how everything his mother used to talk about started going through his head again during filming.
The show was also, in a way, a journey back in time, as it's a production directed primarily by women when it's still rare in Hollywood. Press play above to hear more from Reese and Kerry about their "unique,quot; partnership!
Little fires everywhere premieres Wednesday on Hulu.
