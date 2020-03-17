Reba McEntire puts mother's funeral and burial on indefinite postponement

WENN / Judy Eddy

Two days after Jacqueline McEntire passed away at the age of 93, the singer of & # 39; Heart Won & # 39; t Lie & # 39; announces the decision to delay a traditional memorial service amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Country music icon Reba McEntire He has put his mother's funeral plans on hold "indefinitely."

Jacqueline McEntire passed away Saturday (March 14) at the age of 93, but the uncertainty surrounding the current coronavirus pandemic appears to have led loved ones to delay plans for a traditional memorial service.

"Heart Won & # 39; t Lie" singer Reba visited Twitter on Monday to share the news with fans, though she didn't directly mention the global health crisis.

"After much thought and careful consideration among our family, we have decided to indefinitely postpone Mom's funeral and burial at this time," he wrote.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and let him know as soon as possible about future plans to celebrate his life."

The Reba update comes as the US authorities. USA They encourage residents to pay attention to isolation and social distancing counseling to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

At least 3,700 cases of infection have been confirmed in the United States, where the disease has caused at least 67 deaths, as of Monday.