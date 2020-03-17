Rasheeda Frost Shares Her Favorite Look From LHHATL's First Episode: Fans Criticize Alexis Skyy For Being Disrespectful

Rasheeda Frost shared a photo in which she wears one of her favorite LHHATL premiere looks. The other day he revealed to his fans that the show is back and that they can watch new episodes on Mondays.

Many fans had something to say about Alexis Skyy's "disrespectful attitude,quot;.

Take a look at Rasheeda's post below.

‘Just one of my favorite looks from tonight's first episode of #lhhatl, what did you think of tonight's episode? Holla en mi 😘 ’Rasheeda captioned her photo

Someone said, "It was good, but how does someone come uninvited to your beautiful anniversary party and cause problems that were so bad taste."

Another follower posted this: ‘My favorite part is that they give the speech about you and see my favorite Toya on the scene. They should have given him a camera action lil lol 😩 ’

Someone else said, "I always enjoy watching #lhhatl. I need a good woman like you. Kirk is very lucky to call you his wife."

Another commenter wrote, "I hope you're not crying this season, I hope you have a pretty decent season," and another follower posted this: "I thought it was amazing that you look great." ️ @ rasheeda. "

An angry fan said, "I would beat Alexis for ruining my party, she wasn't even invited, and she knew it!"

Someone else also had a few words to say: "Alexis Skyy could have waited to do that trick, !!!!!!!!!!!!!!" ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!!

A commenter also agreed with the majority of followers and said: Creo I think Alexis was absolutely wrong! That was so disrespectful. Congratulations on 20 years! 🎉 ’

Another follower said, "Alexis is really disrespectful for messing up the King and Queen's 20 year anniversary of the show and he needed to apologize because you are all Chief Chief @rasheeda."

Aside from this, Rasheeda has been working these days at the Pressed Boutique, and the Frost Bistro and some fans have been criticizing her.



