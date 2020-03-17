Rasheeda Frost fans went wild with excitement when she revealed that LHHATL is back

Rasheeda Frost has good news for her fans who will be spending the next two weeks at home. Your Monday will be happier because Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is back! Check out their post below.

‘Tonight, the new season of #lhhatl starts at 8 p.m. is on the melody @ Vh1 in babe we come back! #atlanta #getready #tunein ", Rasheeda captioned her post.

Fans couldn't be more excited, and they made sure to praise Rasheeda in the comment section.

Someone said, 'Yes, I can't wait to see it because I think this one will be better than the other love and hip hop, but I guess we will have to wait and see what happens in the new season tonight, 💙 & # 39; and another follower posted this: & # 39; Who is that lower right corner? You all have a new cast member🤔 @rasheeda & # 39 ;.

One commenter said, "This is my all-time favorite hip-hop and love," and another fan posted the following: "I'm looking at the time right now, I've been waiting for this @rasheeda."

Another commenter said: ren Pray for grocery store employees who deal with thousands of people a day! More than some healthcare workers. "

Someone else posted this: ‘Congratulations on 20 years of marriage and many more. God bless you both ".

A fan told Rasheeda: "I had withdrawal symptoms waiting for the new season."

Apart from this, Rasheeda shared a video on her social media account in which she is having fun at the Frost Bistro.

The boss does not seem to be too upset these days by the global crisis that affected many countries, including the United States as well, of course.

Ad

Rasheeda invites her fans to the venue, and while some people call her ignorant for not closing the restaurant, others appreciate the fact that she's still making money moves these days.



Post views:

0 0