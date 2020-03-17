Rapper Layzie Bone confirms he will make music during coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 global pandemic has had far-reaching effects on the entertainment business, including concerts, festivals, movie premieres, and production sets. One artist who recently suffered a delay was the group, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, who had to reschedule several of their shows.

When TMZ met Layzie Bone at the Los Angeles airport on Monday night, she stated that they were about to perform various shows until the events on Friday. However, now that many of his shows have been canceled, he has recognized that it is the new normal, similar to almost all other artists.

Fortunately for fans, Layzie Bone stated that he and the group will make the most of their time, especially him. He revealed that he intends to make music during the spread of the virus, especially since authorities have requested that citizens quarantine and limit social interactions, particularly in large groups.

According to estimates by the Center for Disease Control and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, it seems that many artists may have to stay at home for the foreseeable future. The president revealed earlier this week that the virus could finally begin to decline during the summer months.

As noted above, the new normal in the entertainment business, particularly for performing artists, is the cancellation of concerts and shows. Although, some artists have chosen to compensate for it in a different way.

Another member of the hip-hop community, Halsey's boyfriend Yungblud announced that he was doing a live show for fans at home.

The rapper announced that he was broadcasting a live performance from Los Angeles on YouTube to counter his recent concert cancellations. Celebrities have noted the impact of the virus so far, including Rachel Matthews, who says she tested positive for the disease but has since recovered.

In her Instagram Stories, Rachel offered a timeline of virus symptoms, including body aches, chills, fatigue, sore throat, and more. Other stars affected by the virus include Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, and Rita Wilson.

Ad

Earlier today, various media reported that Tom and Rita were released from an Australian hospital and that they are currently staying home as a precaution.



Post views:

5 5