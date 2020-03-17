Rapper Eric B's daughter dies in tragic car accident

After a very serious car accident in Connecticut on Saturday, the daughter of legendary hip-hop artist Eric B. of Eric B. and Rakim died at the age of 28. An Instagram post from The RealSister2Sister 2.0 revealed that Erica died on Monday after suffering serious injuries.

The rapper confirmed the death of his daughter to the store, Sister2Sister 2.0, and said in a statement that despite her struggle to stay alive, she died and God brought her home. Eric B thanked all his fans and online fans who offered kind words during such a difficult time.

Eric B's statement also added that it was crucial that people pray for the driver of the other vehicle, who was also struggling, albeit emotionally. Eric B and his family wrote in their statement, "since we have no ill will in our hearts for those involved."

Page Six was the first to report that Connecticut State Police confirmed that the 28-year-old woman was hit by an oncoming truck after she stopped in the middle of the road while driving her Mini Cooper Countryman on I-91. .

Police confirmed that the young woman was seriously injured and was taken to Hartford Hospital. The other driver, however, was not killed or damaged. On his Facebook page, Rakim, a member of the pioneering group, shouted at Eric B and commemorated the tragic death of his daughter.

With deep sadness and disbelief, we announced the premature passing of our beloved Erica Supreme Barrier on Monday 16-16-2020 at 6:18 pm EST, states Alvina Alston, publicist for Eric B. "She fought a brave fight, however We trust that God and his final decision to take her home. We want to sincerely thank everyone around the world for the outpouring of support and love during this difficult time. Please continue to keep our family in prayer as we prepare to put Erica to rest. However, this was an unfortunate car accident that took his life, and it is also crucial that we pray for the other driver involved. Our hearts are also with him and his family, as we have no ill will in our hearts for those involved. Once again, we accept the will of GOD and we want to sincerely thank the good Samaritans, first aid staff and impeccable medical staff who cared for our daughter at Hartford Hospital, Hartford CT." Says Eric B.

Eric B fans know he had a particularly rough year last year, including the report on page six of November 2019, which revealed that the rapper had been released from jail after being arrested by an old court order.

At the time of his arrest, he had a major role in the popular television series, Blue Bloods. Todd Malm claimed that the rapper was arrested in the state of New Jersey with a 2002 arrest warrant after he failed to go to court nearly two decades ago.

When the news broke, Eric B's attorney Patrick Toscano confirmed that the pioneering artist was full of anxiety at the idea of ​​losing his job on the popular show as a result of the arrest.



