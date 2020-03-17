Home Entertainment Rapper Boosie has beef with former best friend Webbie !!

Rapper Boosie has beef with former best friend Webbie !!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Louisiana rappers Boosie and Debbie were best friends just a few years ago. Rappers now seem to have some kind of beef.

Lil Boosie and Webbie made classical music together for almost a decade and a half.

But around 2016, something fell between the two rappers. And the two haven't made music together since then.

Boosie sat down with Vlad Vlad from Vlad TV earlier this year, and spoke briefly about her relationship with her former BFF Webbie. Vlad asked if the two rappers had bad blood between them.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©