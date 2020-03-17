Rapper Boosie has beef with former best friend Webbie !!

Louisiana rappers Boosie and Debbie were best friends just a few years ago. Rappers now seem to have some kind of beef.

Lil Boosie and Webbie made classical music together for almost a decade and a half.

But around 2016, something fell between the two rappers. And the two haven't made music together since then.

Boosie sat down with Vlad Vlad from Vlad TV earlier this year, and spoke briefly about her relationship with her former BFF Webbie. Vlad asked if the two rappers had bad blood between them.

Boosie quickly rejected the idea of ​​him and his former rap partner strengthening. "I have no problem with Webbie, man, hell. I could never fight Webbie. No way!"

But Vlad pressured Boosie and asked why they hadn't made music since 2016. Boosie started spilling his own tea without realizing it. "It's not me, we don't even agree to some shit," Boosie commented, "It's not me. I still love him, [but] I feel like it's not me. That's my neither. I love that neither ** I've been through a lot with that little girl … I just … I have to keep going.

"We just have to be on the same page," sighs Boosie. "When I get mad, I get mad. But I love that little girl … I adapted to this new world of shit. I have to go on, Vlad. Hopefully we get there, we make some more classics, but every month and a half I'm dropping a classic. "

Well, yesterday Boosie talked about Webbie on IG, and he seemed much more hostile towards his former friend.

Listens: