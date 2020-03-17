Raiders expected to sign QB Marcus Mariota – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX) – The Raiders could open next season in the desert with a new quarterback under center. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the team will sign Marcus Mariota.

The former Heisman Trophy winner spent five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, but lost his job in mid-2019 to Ryan Tannehill.

The report states that Mariota will initially serve as backup for Derek Carr, who is not far from his contract extension with the Raiders that runs through the 2022 season.

Mariota was the second pick in the Titans overall draft in 2015, but struggled to keep up with the state. He threw 26 touchdowns with 9 interceptions in 2016, and Tennessee finished with a 9-7 record after going 3-13 the year before.