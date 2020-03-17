Raid shop in Kenya selling 'fake' coronavirus test kits | Kenya News

Kenyan authorities have raided a store that allegedly sells fake coronavirus test kits.

The Standard newspaper reported that police detained 10 people and closed the facility in the capital Nairobi in Monday's raid.

%MINIFYHTMLb41e1046adf47d35a2be430721d2a0db11% %MINIFYHTMLb41e1046adf47d35a2be430721d2a0db12%

Plus:

The suspects announced the test kits online, claiming they sold 600, according to authorities.

"They say they have 400 left. We want to know who the 600 were sold to," Daniel Yumbwa, The executive director of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council, told the newspaper.

On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that there were at least 327 cases of coronavirus in Africa.

Kenya confirmed its first case of COVID-19, the medical term for the disease, on Friday. The East African country has confirmed a total of three cases as of Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said his government was suspending travel from any country with reported cases of COVID-19.

"Only Kenyan citizens, and foreigners with valid residence permits, will be allowed to enter, provided they proceed to quarantine," he told the nation in a televised address.

Schools should close immediately and universities by weekends, he added. Citizens would be encouraged to conduct cashless transactions to reduce the risk of handling contaminated money.

As of Tuesday morning, the disease has killed more than 6,600 people and infected nearly 168,000 people worldwide, according to the WHO.