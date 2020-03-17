Rachel Matthews urges others to be "mindful" after she tests positive for Covid-19

%MINIFYHTMLbbe3835ef1619ff1c459da534ffce4cd11% %MINIFYHTMLbbe3835ef1619ff1c459da534ffce4cd12%

The star of 'Frozen II' shares his current condition with his followers: 'I feel better, but I will publish information that I hope will be useful to some'.

"Frozen II"star Rachel Matthews has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 26-year-old actress, best known for voicing Honeymaren in the Disney sequel, turned to her Instagram Stories on Monday night (March 16, 2020) to inform fans of her diagnosis.

"Hi guys, I tested positive for Covid-19 and have been quarantined for the past week. I'm not sure what the next step is (if I get mixed information, I will keep you posted) but obviously I will be quarantined until instructed to do so. otherwise, "she wrote. "I feel better, but I will post information that I hope will be useful to some."

"Let's keep our decisions in mind, now is the time to be smart and responsible. Let's take care of each other! Xx."

Rachel, who was only tested because she had been "showing symptoms" after coming in contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19, also revealed a summary of her symptoms, starting with a sore throat and headache the first day, and progressing to a "deep, dry cough" on day 3.

Rachel is the last celebrity to test positive for the virus, after Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson, Olga Kurylenko, Kristofer Hivju Y Idris Elba.

Heidi klum still waiting for her test results, she got sick last week but told her fans that her husband Tom Kaulitz had been negative for the disease. You will receive your results on Thursday (March 19, 20).

Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of the next Marvel movie "Shang-Chi"He also told his followers that his test had been fortunately negative, while Kris Jenner He is also believed to have escaped the test unscathed, according to Entertainment Tonight.