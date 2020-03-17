Rachel Matthews reveals she has tested positive for the coronavirus

Rachel Matthews, the star of the second installment of Disney Frozen franchise revealed Monday that it tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

Page Six claims the 26-year-old actress, who voiced Honeymaren in Frozen 2, He released an Instagram post earlier this week in which he made his reveal. The young star admitted that she was now under quarantine to protect the rest of the nation.

Matthews succinctly wrote in his post that he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. According to Matthews, getting tested for the virus was a challenge because for her "the country is far behind." The star added that the test was "INSANELY hard to come by."

The actress explained that the test was done after noticing some of the symptoms. He went on to urge his fans and followers to "self-quarantine," drink plenty of water, and get plenty of rest. Also, to clarify, the Frozen II alum asked the fans to ask questions and she would gladly answer them.

In addition to offering a Q,amp;A and update, the actress created a timeline of symptoms, which were quite similar to the regular strain of influenza that kills 15,000 to 45,000 people each year, including fatigue, sore throat, chills, aches, and pains. body and more. .

As most know, this would not be the first time that a famous artist tested positive for the virus. Last week, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, announced that while filming a new Elvis Presley movie in Australia, they noticed flu symptoms and were tested for COVID-19.

They tested positive for the disease and then were admitted to an Australian hospital and later quarantined as well. Since then, the couple has been released from the hospital. However, they will remain behind closed doors for the next two weeks as a preventive measure to protect others.

Ad

While the White House response was initially relaxed, Donald Trump, during today's coronavirus task force press conference, explained some of the evidence that will come out in the coming weeks. In addition, the President announced a stimulus package.



Post views:

0 0