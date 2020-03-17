Rachel Matthews contracts coronavirus after Tom Hanks and Idris Elba



At a time when the coronavirus is sweeping the world, many famous personalities like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba were also victims of the disease. The latest addition to the list is Rachel Matthews of Frozen 2 fame.

The actress confirmed the news on social networks by sharing a series of stories on her Instagram account. After revealing that she was tested positive for the coronavirus, the actress wrote that she will be in quarantine for a time. He also mentioned that while he doesn't know what his next move will be yet, he will keep fans informed of his progress. He also said that since he was feeling a little better, he will post symptoms and other important information that he experienced in the hope that it may be useful to others. He ended his statement by warning people to be aware of their decisions.



The actress was last seen on Happy Death Day, for which she received high praise. Well, we hope Rachel has a speedy recovery so we can see her again on the big screen.