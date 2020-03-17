R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend does not endorse a new documentary after a feces-eating revelation

%MINIFYHTML81da63479e48911b20ae445f440402e611% %MINIFYHTML81da63479e48911b20ae445f440402e612%

WENN / Instagram / PNP

In response to a person's question about the release date of & # 39; Predecence & # 39 ;, Azriel Clary hints that images of her speaking about her & # 39; humiliating & # 39; experience were recorded and used without her consent. with the singer in disgrace.

Up News Info –

R. KellyAzriel Clary's ex-girlfriend apparently doesn't give her blessing for "Precedence, a new documentary by R. Kelly. Azriel, who previously revealed in the trailer for the next film that the dishonored singer forced her to eat her own feces, said on her Instagram account that she did not support the project.

It all started after one of his followers asked him about the release date of "Predecence". "When is the documentary on R. Kelly coming out? I haven't seen any more commercials," asked the user.

%MINIFYHTML81da63479e48911b20ae445f440402e613% %MINIFYHTML81da63479e48911b20ae445f440402e614%

In response to the question, Azriel wrote: "I don't know. I don't endorse or endorse someone who tapes and filters someone who reluctantly says the most degrading / humiliating thing that should never be advertised just to get a sold documentary." . It was very likely that she was referring to her statement regarding R. Kelly forcing and filming her eating her own feces from a cup.

%MINIFYHTML81da63479e48911b20ae445f440402e615% %MINIFYHTML81da63479e48911b20ae445f440402e616%

Accusing Azriel of being a "hunter of influence", another person criticized her in the comment section of one of her Instagram posts, "Soo basically says that she is still supporting her & # 39; boo & # 39; R-kelly and that every woman who bravely talked about her trauma is a liar. Her words "I don't support anyone who says degrading things to sell a documentary." She is nothing but a hunter of influence. She would still be with him if not He will hit the fan. Don, don't let his little act fool you. "

The comment seemed to make her nervous as she quickly defended herself. "No, that's definitely NOT what I'm saying. So don't put words in my mouth. I don't SUPPORT the documentary COMPANY for unintentionally filming me in a bathroom sharing confidential information that I never planned to POST," Azriel hotly replied.

Azriel made headlines earlier this month as a teaser for "Predecence," showing a shocking revelation to a federal agent, who asked if he saw the things R. Kelly kept on his iPads. "He has a video of me, um … He made me make this video, actually, of me … making a number two in a cup, and then eating it from the cup," she shared.

In another part of the clip, the documentary featured an audio of the singer "I think I can fly" pleading with Azriel not to leave him. "It is done, it is over. It is over. You may not even get to trial," Azriel was heard saying, to which the singer replied saying: "I love you."

"I am so sorry for you," he added. "Sorry, I really loved you … You led me and you used me and you played with me."