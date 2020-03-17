Home Entertainment R & Bs Keri Hilson Trouble Selling Crazy Coronavirus Conspiracy !!

R & Bs Keri Hilson Trouble Selling Crazy Coronavirus Conspiracy !!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

On Monday, R,amp;B singer Keri Hilson went on Twitter and started selling a crazy coronavirus conspiracy theory. According to Keri, the coronavirus is not a disease or a virus, but a side effect of 5G cellular radiation.

The theory has been discredited by scientists as complete fiction. But that has not stopped people from all social networks from continuing to sell nonsense.

Look what Keri wrote:

Screenshot 2020-03-16 at 12.38.19 PM

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©