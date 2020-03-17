Qatar: closings in all stores except food stores and pharmacies | Coronavirus pandemic news

Qatar announced the closure of all stores and bank branches in shopping complexes and malls, except for food stores and pharmacies, in addition to closing part of the industrial area for 14 days for fear of spreading the coronavirus.

According to a statement by the country's High Crisis Management Committee, the wages of employees working in the closed part of the area will be paid.

Qatar, which has a total of 442 infected cases, has already closed mosques, banned the entry of non-citizens and ordered the closure of bars, cinemas and schools while suspending soccer games and other sporting events.

"Social gatherings must be crucially avoided in the State of Qatar in the next two weeks," the statement said. "The role of people to spread awareness and cancel public occasions is best for the public."

The statement continued to underscore the importance of people staying home and not leaving the house, except for necessities, and to maintain "social distancing whenever possible, especially with the elderly and people with chronic diseases."

"This is to ensure everyone's safety," added the statement.

Barbershops and beauty salons will also be closed, including their home services, and the hotel's health club activities have been suspended until further notice.

Furthermore, all persons arriving in Qatar from any destination in the world will be quarantined immediately upon arrival for a period of 14 days.

Meanwhile, the deputy undersecretary for commercial affairs, Saleh bin Majed al-Khulaifi, said the Central Bank of Qatar will extend the loan period for all commercial companies by six months.