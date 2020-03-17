Psalm West's new Kim Kardashian photo could be the sweetest to date

Get ready for the cuteness overload!

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday to post a photo of her son Psalm west. The lovely photo showed the 10-month-old baby looking at her mother while wearing a white and gray outfit.

"My baby is so handsome and sweet," Kim captioned the snapshot.

It goes without saying that his famous family members agreed.

"Yes it is! How cute!", Mom. Kris Jenner He wrote in the comment section along with a series of heart-eye emojis.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner Y Kourtney Kardashian everyone liked the post too.

Kim and Kayne West She welcomed her fourth child through a surrogate in May 2019. They are also the proud parents of northwest (6) Holy west (4) and Chicago West (2) and have shared several memorable moments over the years. From going on a trip and attending the Sunday service to celebrating the holidays and simply enjoying quality time together at home, the keeping up with the Kardashians The stars have been loving life as a family of six.

"I think for some reason four (kids) are really Zen to me. I feel really balanced," Kim told E! News in September. "All the children get along very well. It seems like the baby brought this energy to make all the children get along and love each other, and now they are all obsessed and supported. I feel very lucky because it just feels really good."