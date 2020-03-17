Psalm West's new Kim Kardashian photo could be the sweetest to date

Get ready for the cuteness overload!
Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday to post a photo of her son Psalm west. The lovely photo showed the 10-month-old baby looking at her mother while wearing a white and gray outfit.
"My baby is so handsome and sweet," Kim captioned the snapshot.
It goes without saying that his famous family members agreed.
"Yes it is! How cute!", Mom. Kris Jenner He wrote in the comment section along with a series of heart-eye emojis.
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner Y Kourtney Kardashian everyone liked the post too.
Kim and Kayne West She welcomed her fourth child through a surrogate in May 2019. They are also the proud parents of northwest (6) Holy west (4) and Chicago West (2) and have shared several memorable moments over the years. From going on a trip and attending the Sunday service to celebrating the holidays and simply enjoying quality time together at home, the keeping up with the Kardashians The stars have been loving life as a family of six.
"I think for some reason four (kids) are really Zen to me. I feel really balanced," Kim told E! News in September. "All the children get along very well. It seems like the baby brought this energy to make all the children get along and love each other, and now they are all obsessed and supported. I feel very lucky because it just feels really good."
Do you want to see even more beautiful photos of Salmo? Take a look at the gallery to see more adorable photos.
Say cheese!
Cousin love
"My sweet Stormi and Salmo," Kim wrote with this sweet photo.
Hug bugs
Kim shared this image of Big Sister North enjoying R,amp;R with Psalm the week before Christmas 2019.
Christmas card 2019
Kim released the West Family Christmas card in December 2019. If you ask us, Saint steals the show!
Brotherly love
"It doesn't get much sweeter than this," Kim captioned this cute photo.
Cozy Cuties
How cute is this puddle of hugs!
Sweet snuggles
"My little man is the sweetest of all!" The proud mom writes on Instagram. "Honestly, he's the best baby. He sleeps through the night and by far my calm. How was I so lucky?"
Hug time
Get up and shine Psalm west! Time to snuggle up to your older sister northwest.
Family photo
"I thought taking a picture with three children was difficult," writes the KKW beauty chief on Instagram after sharing photos from her trip to the Bahamas. "OMG this is almost impossible!"
Peace Love
See who decided to join the party! Holy west seems to be in a good mood when joining Kim KardashianImpromptu photo shoot.
Good night
Kim Kardashian shared this photo of Holy west, 3 and 1/2, "taking a nap,quot; with his 10-week-old baby brother in July 2019.
Air kisses!
The founder of KKW Beauty and her son share a sweet moment with the great-grandmother, MJ's 85th birthday party.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Brotherly love
"Saint asked me to take a photo of him and his brother this morning," Kim wrote on Instagram on July 15. How sweet are these two!
2 months old
Salmo looks so cute in this July 2019 photo, even his mother passed out. "I mean my baby psalm is so sweet!" Kim wrote on Instagram.
@nabil
Eldest brother
Saint West gets acquainted with his 5-week-old brother. "My boys," Kim wrote, captioning the poignant family photo on Instagram.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
1 month old
In June 2019, a month after his birth, Kim shared the first close-up photo of baby Psalm on Instagram. Just look at that face!
1 week old
Six! Kim Kardashian Y Kanye West She welcomed her fourth child on May 9. Just over a week after that, Kim revealed her name on Twitter along with the first Internet photo of Psalm west.
keeping up with the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., only on E!
